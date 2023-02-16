×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

Tiffany & Co. Releases ‘Bird on a Pearl’ Capsule Collection

Tiffany has reinterpreted Schlumberger's famous "Bird on a Rock" design as a "Bird on a Pearl."

Tiffany & Co.'s "Bird on a Pearl" brooch.
Tiffany & Co.'s "Bird on a Pearl" brooch. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio

Tiffany’s Schlumberger-designed Bird on a Rock is getting a little vacation from its familiar perch.

The jeweler on Wednesday night unveiled a capsule collection of “Bird on a Pearl,” designs in which Schlumberger’s perky avian friend sits on significant, saltwater pearls.

The collection includes a brooch. There’s also a mismatched pair of earrings — bestowing each with a diamond-set bird with one perched on a black pearl and the other on a rosy white pearl. There is a necklace with three strands of pearls and a whole flock of Schlumberger birds affixed. Lastly, there is a pendant strung on a diamond-flecked chain.

Related Galleries

The collection was unveiled at a brand event in Doha, Qatar. All of the pearls in the collection were sourced in the Gulf region and were purchased from the personal collection of Hussain Al Fardan — a Qatari business magnate who grew up in the pearl trade.

Tiffany chief gemologist Victoria Reynolds said of the collection in a statement: “Bird on a Pearl represents the pinnacle expression of Jean Schlumberger’s beloved Bird on a Rock brooch. We are very fortunate to have accessed the private natural saltwater pearl collection of Mr. Hussain Al Fardan — recognized around the world as the rarest and most extraordinary pearls.”

Bird on a Rock was released in 1965 and has received new attention under Tiffany’s LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton leadership. Earlier this month, Jay-Z wore the style to the Grammy Awards.

BOP NECKLACE
Tiffany & Co.’s Bird on a Pearl necklace. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tiffany & Co. Releases 'Bird on a Pearl' Capsule Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad