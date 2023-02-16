Tiffany & Co. Releases ‘Bird on a Pearl’ Capsule Collection

Tiffany’s Schlumberger-designed Bird on a Rock is getting a little vacation from its familiar perch.

The jeweler on Wednesday night unveiled a capsule collection of “Bird on a Pearl,” designs in which Schlumberger’s perky avian friend sits on significant, saltwater pearls.

The collection includes a brooch. There’s also a mismatched pair of earrings — bestowing each with a diamond-set bird with one perched on a black pearl and the other on a rosy white pearl. There is a necklace with three strands of pearls and a whole flock of Schlumberger birds affixed. Lastly, there is a pendant strung on a diamond-flecked chain.

The collection was unveiled at a brand event in Doha, Qatar. All of the pearls in the collection were sourced in the Gulf region and were purchased from the personal collection of Hussain Al Fardan — a Qatari business magnate who grew up in the pearl trade.

Tiffany chief gemologist Victoria Reynolds said of the collection in a statement: “Bird on a Pearl represents the pinnacle expression of Jean Schlumberger’s beloved Bird on a Rock brooch. We are very fortunate to have accessed the private natural saltwater pearl collection of Mr. Hussain Al Fardan — recognized around the world as the rarest and most extraordinary pearls.”

Bird on a Rock was released in 1965 and has received new attention under Tiffany’s LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton leadership. Earlier this month, Jay-Z wore the style to the Grammy Awards.