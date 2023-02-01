Tiffany & Co. Creative Director Departs Jeweler

Tiffany & Co.’s executive creative director for marketing and communications Ruba Abu-Nimah has departed the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned jeweler, WWD has learned.

Abu-Nimah joined Tiffany in 2021 as part of its new creative leadership following Tiffany’s acquisition by LVMH. She was tasked with overseeing visual creative assets not involving product design — including website design and imagery, social media content and advertisements, among other categories.

Abu-Nimah is a seasoned creative, having also worked in senior and executive roles at Revlon, Elle magazine, Bobbi Brown and Shiseido.

At Tiffany, Abu-Nimah often called on her roster of downtown contacts, including Luar designer Raul Lopez, actress Julia Fox and influencer Anajah Hamilton for social media campaigns that aimed to raise the jeweler’s relevance among a new generation.

Both Abu-Nimah and a representative for Tiffany were not available for comment.