Tiffany & Co. Homewares Launch on Moda Operandi

Tiffany & Co. homewares have launched on Moda Operandi as the collection’s exclusive wholesale partner.

Lauren Santo Domingo, Moda’s cofounder and chief brand officer and Tiffany’s artistic director for the home category, was eager to bring her spin on Tiffany home goods to the Moda shopper.

The website is offering a curated selection of Santo Domingo’s Tiffany tableware designs to start, including the Tiffany Berries, Tiffany Wisteria, Tiffany Toile and Tiffany Valse Bleue collections. There’s also a selection of sterling silver flatware, and serving pieces, as well as a wider gift and baby product offering — including blankets, pillows and silver hair combs. Prices range from $85 to $20,000.

“Moda Domus grew out of an absence of elevated pieces for casual dining. The market is now incredibly crowded, but there is a void in newness in formal dining. I have many options for entertaining alfresco, but had so few fine silver or porcelain options for my dining room in the city. Most of the formal dining assortment available today are the exact same patterns I chose from when registered for my wedding 15 years ago,” Santo Domingo told WWD of the launch.

Most items will ship from Moda Operandi’s warehouse, while still packaged in Tiffany’s famous blue boxes.

Moda began to dip a toe into the home category in 2015 with select trunk shows. Those efforts ultimately led to the official launch of its in-house Moda Domus homewares label in 2018. Ever since, the site has been focused on offering luxury homewares with a contemporary spin to accompany its selection of clothing and accessories that reflect a similar taste level.

“Moda Operandi is a lifestyle brand and our assortment reflects the lives of our customer. Adding fine jewelry, home, beauty and gifts were natural extensions of our brand and we will move into home furnishings and children’s in the seasons to come,” Santo Domingo said.