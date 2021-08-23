A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad campaign released Monday where Beyoncé is seen wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond. The campaign is part of a yearlong initiative with the couple, which also includes a short film showing Beyoncé singing “Moon River” to her husband. This marks the first time the couple has appeared in an ad campaign together and also the first time the Tiffany Diamond appears in a Tiffany & Co. campaign.

The 128.54 yellow-carat Tiffany Diamond was found in the Kimberley diamond mines in South Africa in 1877. The following year, Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany acquired the 287.42-carat rough stone for $18,000 and solidified his reputation as the “King of Diamonds,” according to the fine jeweler.

The rough diamond was then brought to Paris where Tiffany’s chief gemologist, Dr. George Frederick Kunz, cut the piece into a cushion-shape brilliant diamond sized at 128.54 carats with 82 facets.

Beyoncé is among four women who have worn the Tiffany Diamond. The piece was first worn in 1957 by socialite Mary Whitehouse, and then it was most famously worn by actress Audrey Hepburn in 1961 when she did publicity for her film, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” For Hepburn, the Tiffany Diamond was re-set in Tiffany jeweler Jean Schlumberger’s Ribbon Rosette necklace.

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars Lexie Moreland/WWD

In 2012, the Tiffany Diamond was re-set in celebration of Tiffany & Co.’s 175th anniversary. The jewel was placed in a necklace with more than 100 carats of white diamonds. This new style made its red carpet debut seven years later on Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars, where the actress and singer won an Academy Award for best original song. The same Tiffany Diamond necklace style is what’s seen on Beyoncé in her new Tiffany & Co. campaign.

In 2019, the estimated value of the Tiffany Diamond was $30 million.

