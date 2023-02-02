Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Tiffany & Co.’s collaboration announcements this week are not stopping with Nike.

The jeweler — which has produced the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy since 1967 — has partnered with Mitchell and Ness Nostalgia Co. on a jersey to mark the big game.

The Tiffany x NFL x Mitchell & Ness football jersey has been produced in limited quantities and will become available on Tiffany’s website on Friday for $295.

The black jersey with Tiffany blue and white lettering has a large “57” on its front and back in homage to the jeweler’s New York City flagship on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. It includes a vintage T&CO logo on its front.

Each jersey will come packaged in the jeweler’s signature blue box — this one co-branded with Mitchell & Ness.

This year’s Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs but it is also piquing the interest of those not interested in sports. Rihanna will headline the event’s halftime show in what is considered her big performance comeback.

The singer and entrepreneur has not released a full-length album since 2016, but it is still unknown if the Super Bowl will be the launching ground for a hotly anticipated follow-up.