×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bustle Digital Group Shutters Gawker

Beauty

Miley Cyrus Invests in Isabel Vita’s Dolce Glow — Her Tan in ‘Flowers’

Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Creative Director Departs Jeweler

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Tiffany, which makes the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy, has made a jersey with Mitchell & Ness to celebrate the event.

The Tiffany x NFL x Mitchell & Ness football jersey.
The Tiffany x NFL x Mitchell & Ness football jersey. Courtesy/Tiffany

Tiffany & Co.’s collaboration announcements this week are not stopping with Nike.

The jeweler — which has produced the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy since 1967 — has partnered with Mitchell and Ness Nostalgia Co. on a jersey to mark the big game.

The Tiffany x NFL x Mitchell & Ness football jersey has been produced in limited quantities and will become available on Tiffany’s website on Friday for $295.

The black jersey with Tiffany blue and white lettering has a large “57” on its front and back in homage to the jeweler’s New York City flagship on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. It includes a vintage T&CO logo on its front.

Related Galleries

Each jersey will come packaged in the jeweler’s signature blue box — this one co-branded with Mitchell & Ness.

This year’s  Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs but it is also piquing the interest of those not interested in sports. Rihanna will headline the event’s halftime show in what is considered her big performance comeback.

The singer and entrepreneur has not released a full-length album since 2016, but it is still unknown if the Super Bowl will be the launching ground for a hotly anticipated follow-up.  

TCO x NFL JERSEY
Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness’ co-branded box. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Hot Summer Bags

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on Super Bowl Jersey

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad