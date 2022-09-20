×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Tiffany & Co. Continues to Refine Image With New ‘Lock’ Pop-up

Tiffany has set a sapphire blue cube in the atrium of its temporary flagship, offering shoppers an immersive experience around its latest collection.

Tiffany & Co. 'Lock' pop-up features
Tiffany & Co.'s "Lock" pop-up. Brad Dickson

Tiffany & Co. continues to refine its image with a new shop-in-shop dedicated to its most recent jewelry launch.

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-helmed jeweler has set up an immersive experience in its temporary Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City, dedicated to its new “Lock” collection.

The pop-up appears to offer a kind of luxurious, den-like setting — housed inside a sapphire blue cube with matching carpeting and ambient lighting.

The installation could provide a glimpse of Tiffany’s forthcoming renovated Fifth Avenue flagship when it opens in 2023. While the project began before LVMH’s acquisition, plans for the flagship have since changed significantly and are being devised by star architect Peter Marino.

For the “Lock” installation, Tiffany collaborated with artist Francesco Vullo who made sculptures that highlight the bracelets’ proprietary hinge feature.

Pop-up visitors will also be offered the chance to have their “Lock” bracelets hand-engraved by Tiffany artisans. The pop-up will remain on view until Nov. 1.

Tiffany’s “Lock” pop-up. Brad Dickson
