MILLER’S BEST BUDS: Everything will be coming up roses at the Tiffany Flagship Next Door in time for Mother’s Day.

Well, maybe not roses but flowers of different kinds. Tiffany & Co. unveiled a series of special activations in honor of Mother’s Day in its Midtown Manhattan neighborhood. The much sought-after floral designer Lewis Miller has been recruited by the luxury jeweler to create arrangements for its New York City address.

Known for his “flower flashes,” public floral installations in such unexpected places as city streets, Miller has brightened up thousands of strangers’ days with his work. For Tiffany, the New York-based business owner has made a lush installation for some prime real estate — a corner at East 57th Street and Fifth Avenue. There will also be a bountiful arrangement in Tiffany’s store, as well as an assortment of offerings for clients through Mother’s Day weekend.

As of Thursday morning, shoppers at the Tiffany Store Next Door will find a vibrant colored canopy of flowers surrounded by greenery at the store’s entrance. Miller’s artistic touch is meant to symbolize rebirth and revitalization to New Yorkers and out-of-towners alike. In the name of sustainability, none of the buds will go to waste. Visitors will be able to collect the flowers at the end of the day.

Housed at 6 East 57th Street, the retail location is a temporary one until the company’s Fifth Avenue flagship reopens after renovations.

Fifth Avenue is also blooming with flowers in time for Mother’s Day with pink and purple hydrangea, geraniums and calibrachoa among 14 varieties. The natural finery stretches from 47th Street to 59th Street, thanks to new programming by the Fifth Avenue Association Business Improvement District. Through Mother’s Day weekend, shoppers will also find Lewis Miller floral bouquets with custom wrapping paper, calligraphy stations offering the chance to customize notes for mothers for those bouquets and special bag hangtags with colorful ribbons for purchases made over the weekend.

Miller, a favorite with the fashion crowd, recently told WWD that he is getting ready for a resurgence. “Come this fall it’s going to be bananas. I feel very good about the future. It gets me a little queasy because we have a lot of projects in store.”