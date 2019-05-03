BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S: Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Box Café concept makes its way for a brief stint in Beverly Hills this weekend.

The company said the temporary café marks its first pop-up café in North America and marked the occasion Friday morning with a breakfast hosted by Zoe Saldana.

The café pop-up, dubbed The Tiffany Café at Beverly Hills, will serve breakfast Saturday and Sunday and is modeled off the New York store’s The Blue Box Café, which bowed in 2017.

“Our flagship in Beverly Hills provided the perfect opportunity to introduce the brand’s first pop-up dining experience, and its unique execution speaks to the wit and creativity of Tiffany for our clients in this important market,” Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff told WWD in a prepared statement.

The Tiffany Café was built out on the Rodeo Drive store’s patio. The company also set up a complimentary coffee cart within the Via Rodeo luxury shopping district running along Rodeo Drive.

Krakoff had earlier said in an announcement on the coming café that it serves as “a new take on what it means to be a luxury brand today.”

The company declined to say whether the pop-up experience is serving as a litmus test for something more permanent in the way of a food and beverage offering at the Beverly Hills flagship.

Tiffany, with more than 300 stores globally, last month opened a Tokyo concept store. The space, taking up an entire 5,059-square-foot building, includes the first Tiffany café for the country on the store’s top floor.