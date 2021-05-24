Tiffany & Co. is taking its April Fool’s theme pop-up on the road. This past weekend, the jeweler hosted a yellow diamond-themed installation at its Beverly Hills location — nodding to a recent social media joke in which Tiffany claimed its new brand color was yellow, usurping its famous Tiffany blue hue.

The robin’s egg color returned to Tiffany’s brand channels the following day, but the success of the April Fool’s joke lingered — eliciting a viral response online.

In ode, Tiffany temporarily remodeled its Rodeo Drive location over the weekend — with yellow furniture, fixtures and, for the first time, a yellow Tiffany & Co. box and shopping bag. There was also a “Yellow Diamond Café” on site — with sunny treats like ginger turmeric lattes, lemon soda and honeycomb ice cream. An exhibit of important loose yellow diamonds (including the 128.5-karat Tiffany diamond), photo booths and virtual try-on opportunities rounded out the pop-up’s quirky, experiential tone.

Now Tiffany says the concept will travel to global locations, which will soon be determined.

The pop-up’s quick-witted and irreverent nature represents a new conversational tone for Tiffany under new owners LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The luxury group is looking to spend the next few years overhauling the jeweler from what was a more corporate American enterprise to a cutting-edge global player in luxury and fashion.