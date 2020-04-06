Tiffany & Co. has announced $1 million in total donations dedicated to the coronavirus causes.

The jeweler’s Tiffany & Co. Foundation will give $750,000 to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The foundation is also looking closer to home — pledging a $250,000 contribution to The New York Community Trust’s NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund. The latter organization aids social service and arts and culture organizations struggling in the pandemic’s fallout.

Tiffany said it will also match all employee donations made to “qualified nonprofit organizations” that support COVID-19 response.

“During this global health crisis, we must all be responsive to the urgent needs of our global communities. We are proud to support organizations providing immediate relief for communities impacted by COVID-19, including our hometown of New York,” said Tiffany & Co. Foundation chairwoman and president Anisa Kamadoli Costa.

Tiffany & Co. itself has not been unscathed by COVID-19’s financial toll. The company was forced to close many stores across China during the key Chinese New Year shopping season. More recently, the jeweler postponed the retail launch of its new collection T1, which it hoped would propel sales throughout the remainder of the year. The jeweler’s takeover by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is still in progress, slated for completion later this year.