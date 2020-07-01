Tiffany & Co. has made a minimum $2 million pledge to a coronavirus relief fund this month in what it is calling a new “Infinite Strength” campaign. The initiative has been established to celebrate the reopening of Tiffany’s Flagship Next Door, which began receiving customers again last Wednesday.

The jeweler announces today that 100 percent of profits from its Infinity collection through Aug. 31 will directly benefit CARE — a nonprofit that will provide financial assistance to vulnerable communities affected by the virus’ macro effects, including women and people of color. Regardless of sales, Tiffany will donate a minimum of $2 million but will adjust its donation accordingly if sales exceed that amount.

“I think COVID-19 and 2020 have reinforced our core values as a company,” said Tiffany chief sustainability officer Anisa Kamadoli Costa. “Our core values of sustainability and our core pillars of interconnectedness between people and planet. [These times] help us double down on our efforts more broadly,” she said.

Kamadoli Costa added that Infinity — introduced to the market in 2015 — is among Tiffany’s top sellers, and was strategically chosen for this initiative for its wide range of options.

“One of the things I really like about this program is that there are 37 styles in the Infinity collection with prices ranging from $150 and up. There is not just one item to purchase, it’s very accessible. Designs span rings, pendants — there’s so many different metals,” she said.

Tiffany says funds from its donation will reach a minimum of 80,000 people, including those in the U.S. as well as India, China, Southeast Asia and southern and eastern Africa. CARE has focused its efforts on those affected by rising unemployment while also providing small business assistance and support for women in developing nations and underserved communities.

Tiffany’s Infinite Strength campaign follows the Tiffany Foundation’s initial $1 million April donation to COVID-19 charities that was distributed across national relief funds as well as local causes in New York.