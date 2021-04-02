FOCUS GROUP: Does Tiffany, now owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, plan to do collaborations?

“Oh, we will,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communications at the American jeweler, said on his personal Instagram account, which boasts 117,000 followers.

On Thursday, Arnault posted a yellow Tiffany ring box (more on that later) with an invitation on the platform’s Stories feature to answer this question: “What would you like to see us do at Tiffany?”

There were 18 takers for this impromptu focus group, suggesting everything from dog leashes – “We have them!” he answered along with a pic of an adorable pooch – to teeth grills and custom rapper chains.

Collaborations were a key tactic Arnault employed at his previous job as chief executive of Rimowa, unfurling tie-ups with Supreme, Dior, Off-White and Anti Social Social Cub.

On Instagram, people suggested projects with artist Daniel Arshem, streetwear brand Aimé Leon Dore, Nike and Château d’Yquem, the elite dessert wine owned by LVMH.

“Sweet nectar,” Arnault mused in his reply. Of course someone suggested a Tiffany collaboration with Rimowa, to which Arnault retorted wryly: “I know a guy.”

The playful exercise yielded some interesting brand lore, including that Andy Warhol painted Christmas cards for Tiffany in the 1960s, and that the jeweler has already been name-checked in a rap song, “Omertà” by Drake.

When someone suggested reviving Tiffany lamps, Arnault noted that was “the only piece of furniture Steve Jobs thought was good enough to have in his house” and posted a picture of Apple’s founder seated cross-legged on the floor next to a light fixture.

In any event, Arnault does not seem opposed to having Blackpink’s Rosé as a brand ambassador, or introducing non-fungible token.

Pressed to explain the yellow ring box that cued the discussion, Arnault responded “Tiffany yellow!” – feeding what was clearly an April Fool’s Day stunt.

