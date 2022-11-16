×
Tiffany & Co. and Daniel Arsham Collaborate on Limited-edition ‘Lock’ Design

Tiffany's new franchise collection, "Lock," has fallen into Arsham's hands for the holiday season.

Daniel Arsham with his Tiffany "Lock" collaboration.
Daniel Arsham with his Tiffany "Lock" collaboration. Courtesy/Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. and Daniel Arsham are teaming up once more. The contemporary artist and American jeweler have collaborated on a limited-edition version of Tiffany’s “Lock” bracelet, along with a sculptural case to hold it in.

The holiday-season edition, of which only 99 pieces were made, refashions Tiffany’s “Lock” franchise with its first run of colored stones. Arsham’s take is a white gold bangle set with more than 3 carats of diamonds as well as a 1 total carat of green tsavorite stones — evoking his studio’s trademark green color. Tsavorite is among the precious stones that Tiffany is said to have discovered: they introduced it to the western market in 1974.

Each bracelet comes housed within a padlock-inspired bronze sculpture called “Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock,” which takes its shape from an archival Tiffany design and is painted with a Tiffany blue patina. Tiffany said the pieces took about 400 hours to make.

The collaboration is Tiffany’s third project with Arsham. The jeweler’s executive vice president for product and communication Alexandre Arnault said: “We began our creative partnership with Daniel last year, introduced a limited-series artwork, titled ‘Bronze Eroded Tiffany Blue Box.’ We are excited to continue our creative journey with him in commemorating the launch of Lock, which reimagines an archival Tiffany & Co. padlock design into a contemporary artwork.”

Arsham added: “It’s very personal to me, but there’s also an element of history in there — a link between generations of craft, between function and design, between craftsmanship and beauty. These are the elements that make Tiffany so unique, the elements that allow it to consistently hone the ‘sweet spot’ between heritage and modernity. I wanted to create an artwork to celebrate that.”

The work hits select Tiffany stores on Dec. 1.

