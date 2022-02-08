Tiffany Scores Big as Eileen Gu Wins Winter Olympics Gold Medal

Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu Tuesday scored a gold medal in the women’s freestyle skiing big air, China’s third gold medal this Winter Olympics, in what can be only described as a dramatic fashion.

Not only did she lock in her gold medal position with a four-and-a-half-rotation trick in her third jump, making her the second female freeskier ever to ever do so, narrowly beating France’s Tess Ledoux and Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud, but Gu also showcased her subtle fashion choice during the award ceremony as she took off her Anta gloves and showed four rings from Tiffany & Co. as she held the Winter Olympics panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen in front of the cameras.

Screenshots of users sharing Eileen Gu’s fashion choice after she won the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals during Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Screentshot/wwd

She wore a Tiffany T diamond wire ring in 18k rose gold, $2,100, and a Tiffany 1837 Makers medium slice ring in 18k gold, $2,400, on her left hand. On the other hand, she wore an Elsa Peretti diamond hoop ring in rose gold, $1,300, and a Tiffany 1837 Makers signet ring in sterling silver, $600, as well as a Tiffany Knot double row hinged bangle in yellow gold with diamonds, $22,000.

These styles are immediately trending on Chinese social media sites like Weibo, Xiahongshu, and Douyin.

Gu was announced last year as one of the three new faces of the brand, alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy, to help represent its new era under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The three women were featured in the jeweler’s new campaign for its T1 jewelry collection, called “Give Me the T,” which was photographed by Mario Sorrenti.

Gold medalist Eileen Gu, of China , poses after the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics AP

Even before the Winter Olympics win, Gu has become one of the most desirable faces to work with for many brands in China. She is currently the spokesperson for over 26 brands and organizations, including Louis Vuitton, Estée Lauder, IWC, Victoria’s Secret, Anta, Oakley, as well as Cadillac, Visa, and JD.com.

Most recently, she fronted the cover of the latest issue of Vogue China’s Gen-Z proposition Vogue Plus. Chinese local press estimated that she has earned over 220 million renminbi, or $34.6 million, from brand endorsements.

