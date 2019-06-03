After getting her money’s worth, Tiffany Haddish is set to retire her beloved Alexander McQueen dress.

While known for her comedic chops — especially since her breakout role as Dina in the 2017 film “Girls Trip” — Haddish has also made a name for herself because of her sartorial choices, specifically for the repeat wear of her $4,000 Alexander McQueen white gown. Wearing the dress during her appearance on the Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” on Friday, Haddish revealed that this was likely the last time she’d wear the gown.

“I love this dress and it’s getting tight,” she said to Letterman after sitting down. “Like my career is getting big and I think my body is getting bigger.” Haddish, visibly uncomfortable in the dress, joked that the dress’ slit doesn’t cover her legs anymore, which Letterman responds: “Do you want some duct tape?”

This appearance marks the fifth time Haddish has worn the sleeveless white dress with jeweled collar. She was first seen wearing it at the premiere of “Girls Trip” and has gone on to wear the dress at the Academy Awards and MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2018.

In November 2017, Haddish wore the dress while she hosted “Saturday Night Live,” and poked fun at her outfit repeating in the opening monologue, stating: “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want as long as I Febreze’d it.”

When asked by Letterman how many times she’s worn the dress, Haddish said: “Five, six, 18 times. I wear it to the grocery store, I wear it to the DMV. That’s how I get recognized. It’s how I get to the front of the line.”

Read more here:

Jennifer Lopez’s Stylist Talks What Makes Her an Icon

Vanessa Williams Launches Women’s Apparel Line on HSN

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Giving Back for Pride Month

WATCH: Unforgettable Fashion Looks from the Met Gala 2019