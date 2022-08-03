×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Ross Joining Neiman Marcus as President

Business

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Relaxed Suiting

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at ‘Easter Sunday’ Premiere

The actress wore a look by Jonathan Simkhai for the red carpet appearance.

Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of
Jonathan Simkhai Pre Fall 2022
Jonathan Simkhai Pre Fall 2022
Jonathan Simkhai Pre Fall 2022
Jonathan Simkhai Pre Fall 2022
View ALL 19 Photos

Tiffany Haddish went with a simple, yet chic look for her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress attended the premiere of her new comedy film “Easter Sunday” in Los Angeles on Tuesday night wearing an orange satin slipdress featuring a thigh-high slit from Jonathan Simkhai’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

She paired the look with colorful jewelry from Irene Neuwirth, brown-heeled sandals from Stuart Weitzman and a gold and feathered bag from Marzook. Haddish’s look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Easter Sunday" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Haddish posted photos of herself from the premiere on Instagram, giving her styling team a shout out in the caption.

“OK, I just want to give it up to my team,” she wrote. “@waymanandmicah @ernestocasillas @hair4kicks y’all not only make me Look Good, but y’all make me feel Good too! That is so important to feel Good. I really Love working with y’all it’s always positive energy and truth from what I can tell and I love y’all for that. #sheready #lastblackunicorn #eastersundaymovie.”

This is Haddish’s latest role, following films like “Bad Trip” and “Like a Boss” and the Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty.” Her upcoming projects include Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” and comedy film “Back on the Strip,” which stars Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Easter Sunday" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Hot Summer Bags

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad