EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Releases Jimin’s First Campaign, Costarring Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot

BTS member Jimin is already hard at work as a Tiffany & Co. ambassador.

The vocalist stars alongside fellow spokesmodels Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot in the jeweler’s newest campaign titled, “This is Tiffany.” It marks Jimin’s first campaign for Tiffany since being named an official ambassador last month, as was exclusively revealed by WWD.

In images shot by Hyeawon Kang in South Korea, Jimin is seen wearing Tiffany T rose gold rings as well as a bracelet.

Jimin of BTS for Tiffany & Co. Courtesy/Tiffany & Co.

“I am excited to join the Tiffany & Co. family with two iconic collections. The HardWear and T Collections are a pinnacle expression of luxury,” Jimin said of the campaign in a statement to WWD.

Kravitz and Gadot were photographed for the campaign by Craig McDean, with styling by Malina Joseph Gilchrist.

“Working with Tiffany has been a dream come true. I love how everything can be styled in so many different ways. Jewelry is so personal and it’s amazing to see how individuality can shine through each collection,” Kravitz said of the campaign.

Gadot added: “As a long-term friend of the House, I am proud to represent the Tiffany T collection in the campaign; a collection inspired by the connections we feel but cannot always see.”

The jeweler, which is set to reopen its historic Fifth Avenue store later this month following a lengthy renovation, said the campaign is meant to showcase how Tiffany jewelry offers a certain level of freedom and individuality.

“Our ‘This Is Tiffany’ campaign is an authentic homage to individual style. We may make the jewelry but it’s house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin and Gal who give meaning to the collections and make our pieces all their own,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president for product and communication, said of the campaign.

Ads will begin running globally on Monday in both print and digital formats.