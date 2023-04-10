×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: April 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Meet ‘Beef’ Star Joseph Lee

Eye

WWD Report Card: Behold Kim Mulkey!

Beauty

Taraji P. Henson’s Foundation, with Kate Spade, Launches Wellness Pods at HBCUs

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Releases Jimin’s First Campaign, Costarring Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot

BTS vocalist Jimin appears in Tiffany's latest campaign wearing designs from its “T” collection.

Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot in Tiffany & Co.'s new campaign.
Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot in Tiffany & Co.'s new campaign. Craig McDean/Tiffany & Co.

BTS member Jimin is already hard at work as a Tiffany & Co. ambassador.

The vocalist stars alongside fellow spokesmodels Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot in the jeweler’s newest campaign titled, “This is Tiffany.” It marks Jimin’s first campaign for Tiffany since being named an official ambassador last month, as was exclusively revealed by WWD.

In images shot by Hyeawon Kang in South Korea, Jimin is seen wearing Tiffany T rose gold rings as well as a bracelet.

Jimin of BTS for Tiffany & Co.
Jimin of BTS for Tiffany & Co. Courtesy/Tiffany & Co.

“I am excited to join the Tiffany & Co. family with two iconic collections. The HardWear and T Collections are a pinnacle expression of luxury,” Jimin said of the campaign in a statement to WWD.

Related Galleries

Kravitz and Gadot were photographed for the campaign by Craig McDean, with styling by Malina Joseph Gilchrist.

“Working with Tiffany has been a dream come true. I love how everything can be styled in so many different ways. Jewelry is so personal and it’s amazing to see how individuality can shine through each collection,” Kravitz said of the campaign.

Gadot added: “As a long-term friend of the House, I am proud to represent the Tiffany T collection in the campaign; a collection inspired by the connections we feel but cannot always see.”

The jeweler, which is set to reopen its historic Fifth Avenue store later this month following a lengthy renovation, said the campaign is meant to showcase how Tiffany jewelry offers a certain level of freedom and individuality.

“Our ‘This Is Tiffany’ campaign is an authentic homage to individual style. We may make the jewelry but it’s house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin and Gal who give meaning to the collections and make our pieces all their own,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president for product and communication, said of the campaign.

Ads will begin running globally on Monday in both print and digital formats.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad