Tiffany Is Collaborating With Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams strode into Kenzo’s fall 2022 show in Paris on Sunday wearing almond-shaped sunglasses rimmed in diamonds and with an emerald studding each temple, teasing a new design project with Tiffany & Co.

“Tiffany and I are engaged,” he told WWD, flashing a big smile.

He said the sunglasses were the “first of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany.”

Asked about the collaboration, he retorted: “No, it’s different. It’s a partnership.…It’s about seeing things differently.”

Pressed for more details about the glasses, and the partnership, Williams demurred: “I can’t give it all away now. I don’t want to go too much into detail, OK, because we’re here today to celebrate my brother Nigo.”

He was referring to the Japanese streetwear guru who was making his debut as the new creative director of Kenzo. The show attracted the likes of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, Julia Fox, Pusha T, Tyler the Creator and Shygirl to a chilly, covered passage near the Place des Victoires.

Williams is no stranger to jewelry design, having collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2008 on a fine jewelry collection that was based on coats of arms. A Chanel ambassador, the music star also often wears that brand’s necklaces.

Tiffany & Co., now owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has been shaking up its image with surprising collaborations, like a recent one with skater brand Supreme that included a pearl necklace and a pocket knife shaped like a key.

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president, product and communications, also teased the Williams collaboration on his personal Instagram account.

The tie-up with Williams, believed to be coming out some time next year, is the latest surprising move as LVMH shakes up the storied American company with a fleet of buzzy brand ambassadors — including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blackpink singer and recent solo artist Rosé, and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy — and high-impact advertising.

SEE ALSO:

First Look at Supreme’s Collaboration With Tiffany

Tiffany & Co. and Patek Philippe Issue Rare Watch Collaboration

Pharrell Williams Expands Humanrace Into Body&Care