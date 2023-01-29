Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up.

The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”

Rumors around the collaboration began circulating on Jan. 24, when leaked images of a black suede, low-top Air Force 1 featuring a Tiffany blue leather swoosh hit the internet. The images also depict a sterling silver back plate on the sneaker that appears to take visual reference from the jeweler’s classic Return to Tiffany designs.

Representatives for Tiffany declined to comment at this time.

The teaser did not provide any specifics relating to product, but if the sneaker speculation is true — as the teaser’s shoe box may indicate — it would mark Tiffany’s first foray into footwear. In 2005, the jeweler got an unofficial taste of its potential in the category. Then, Nike enlisted Nicholas Tershay, also known as Nicky Diamonds, to design a pair of low-top dunks on behalf of his skater label Diamond Supply Co.

The resulting sneaker — featuring stamped black crocodile leather trim and a silver swoosh set against a backdrop of Tiffany blue mesh and leather — was dubbed the “Tiffany.”

The jeweler did not have any involvement in the design, but the sneaker has been considered a classic and is available for sale on Sotheby’s website for $3,850.

Tiffany has engaged in an increased number of brand collaborations since its 2021 acquisition by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The jeweler has teamed with companies including Supreme, Fendi and Patek Philippe, as well as artist Daniel Arsham and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.