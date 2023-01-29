×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno Creative Director

Fashion

Alaïa RTW Summer-Fall 2023

Beauty

Beauty Brands Eye TikTok Bans, Gen Z Reacts With Eye Roll

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Tiffany & Co. and Nike released teasers to their social media accounts that confirm rumors of an upcoming collaboration between the two brands.

Tiffany and Nike's joint Instagram post confirming their collaboration.
Tiffany and Nike's joint Instagram post confirming their collaboration. Instagram

Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up.

The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”

Rumors around the collaboration began circulating on Jan. 24, when leaked images of a black suede, low-top Air Force 1 featuring a Tiffany blue leather swoosh hit the internet. The images also depict a sterling silver back plate on the sneaker that appears to take visual reference from the jeweler’s classic Return to Tiffany designs.

Related Galleries

Representatives for Tiffany declined to comment at this time.

The teaser did not provide any specifics relating to product, but if the sneaker speculation is true — as the teaser’s shoe box may indicate — it would mark Tiffany’s first foray into footwear. In 2005, the jeweler got an unofficial taste of its potential in the category. Then, Nike enlisted Nicholas Tershay, also known as Nicky Diamonds, to design a pair of low-top dunks on behalf of his skater label Diamond Supply Co.

The resulting sneaker — featuring stamped black crocodile leather trim and a silver swoosh set against a backdrop of Tiffany blue mesh and leather — was dubbed the “Tiffany.”

The jeweler did not have any involvement in the design, but the sneaker has been considered a classic and is available for sale on Sotheby’s website for $3,850.

Tiffany has engaged in an increased number of brand collaborations since its 2021 acquisition by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The jeweler has teamed with companies including Supreme, Fendi and Patek Philippe, as well as artist Daniel Arsham and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Hot Summer Bags

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad