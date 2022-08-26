Tiffany Takes Tiffany Diamond to Brazil

BLUE IN BRAZIL: Tiffany & Co. continued the global tour of its extraordinary Tiffany Diamond and its “Yellow is the New Blue” event, this time heading south — way south — with an exhibition and dinner in São Paulo held Thursday at the Memorial da América Látina. In addition to showing off the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond for the first time in Latin America, the event included a display of some of its other high jewelry pieces including yellow diamonds as well as designs by the legendary Jean Schlumberger.

“There is no better way to tell the story of Tiffany than through the legendary Tiffany Diamond,” said Anthony Ledru, Tiffany’s chief executive officer. “Brazil is our biggest market in South America and essential to our success in the region. Showcasing our High Jewelry collection in São Paulo symbolizes the importance of the Brazilian client to our business.”

Tiffany CEO Anthony Ledru and his wife Victoria Ledru with model Izabel Goulart. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) Getty Images For Tiffany & Co.

The evening event drew over 170 guests including friends of the brand, influencers, press and celebrities such as J Balvin, along with Bruna Marquezine, Camila Queiroz, Helena Bordon, Sabrina Sato, Cauã Reymond, Klebber Toledo, Izabel Goulart, Laís Ribeiro, and Celina Locks. All the guests donned Tiffany jewelry, naturally, and the night closed with a performance by Meninos de Morumbi.

Tiffany operates six stores in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, Rio, Curitiba and Brasilia.

The event in Brazil was the latest stop for the “Yellow is the New Blue” exhibit. Tiffany already has taken it to cities including Beverly Hills, Miami and London.

The Tiffany Diamond was acquired in 1877 by the brand’s founder Charles Lewis Tiffany. The 128.54-carat cushion-shape diamond features 24 more facets than the 58 of a typical brilliant-cut diamond. It’s currently set in a necklace that also features more than 100 carats of white diamonds.

The diamond has been worn only four times including by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards.