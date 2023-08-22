Moschino Names Tiffany Young Its New House Ambassador

YOUNG AMBASSADOR: Another day, another bond forged between fashion and K-pop culture, with Moschino naming singer and actress Tiffany Young its new house ambassador.

The multihyphenate talent debuted as a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the bestselling artists in South Korea and popular worldwide. In 2016 Young launched her solo career in music, before turning her attention to acting in the last few years.

“Her bold singular approach to all facets of music, film and fashion align seamlessly with the brand’s design and commitment to timeless excellence,” said Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe Group, about the appointment.

In her new role for the fashion house, Young will front the fall 2023 advertising campaign, which is expected to be released by the end of the month. Moschino’s fall 2023 collection paraded in Milan in February was the last runway show presented under the creative direction of Jeremy Scott, who exited the brand in March after 10 years.

Young is not new to fashion, as several luxury brands ranging from Prada and Dior to Valentino and Roger Vivier had tied up with her through the years, as proved by product placements Young shared with her 15.4 million followers on Instagram.

The singer and actress additionally featured in an H&M campaign in fall 2018, while in 2013 she participated as a contestant on the reality program “Fashion King Korea,” where South Korean celebrities teamed with local designers to compete in fashion challenges and missions. Young was paired with designer Ji Il-geun and finished the show in third place.

Earlier this year, Young also starred in the South Korean reality competition “Peak Time,” while in 2021 she was one of the mentors on “Girls Planet 999,” a show aimed at launching a new nine-member K-pop girl group consisting of trainees and idols from China, Japan and South Korea.

That year, Young was cast as Roxie Hart in the South Korean production of the Broadway musical “Chicago” and made her acting debut in a supporting role in the “Reborn Rich” television series.

Young’s appointment as Moschino’s ambassador follows that of Chinese musician, actress and entertainer Yu Shu Xin, aka Esther Yu, who the Italian brand tapped last month. Yu featured in the label’s pre-fall 2023 advertising campaign.

Meanwhile Moschino, which has not yet revealed a successor to Scott, is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special show on Sept. 21 in Milan.

As reported, the event during Milan Fashion Week will pay tribute to the achievements and legacy of founder Franco Moschino. For the occasion, stylists Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Katie Grand, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Lucia Liu will spearhead the collection, each creating 10 contemporary looks inspired by the works of the late designer.