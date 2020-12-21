TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity this year among Millennials and Gen Z and has quickly become the source of new fashion and beauty trends.

Many users have flocked to the social media app this year as a source of entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, and fashion and beauty brands have followed suit to keep up with the biggest fashion beauty trends of 2020 that are constantly popping up on the app.

In the fashion and beauty space, transformation videos have been the most popular among users, who take part in the “challenges” to show off intricate beauty looks or trendy outfits. The app has also produced trends for budding fashion designers, such as Harry Styles’ JW Anderson cardigan challenge, where users were creating their own version of the rainbow-colored knit sweater.

While TikTok has had a tumultuous year with President Trump’s proposed ban on the app in the U.S., it continues to grow in popularity. The app reached two billion downloads earlier this year and had 315 million downloads during the first quarter of 2020, making it the biggest download count in its history, according to mobile app data provider Sensor Tower.

Here, WWD looks at 10 of TikTok’s biggest fashion and beauty trends of 2020. Read on for more.

1. Harry Styles’ JW Anderson Cardigan

Harry Styles was the inspiration behind one of TikTok’s biggest fashion trends in 2020. A multicolored knit JW Anderson cardigan the singer wore while rehearsing for his performance on NBC’s “The Today Show” in February was the catalyst behind the design challenge, where users recreated the piece for themselves.

Jonathan Anderson himself took notice of the trend and released the exact measurements of the cardigan on his Instagram. A step-by-step tutorial was also posted on the brand’s TikTok page to help users who were stitching their own cardigan. The brand later shared TikToks from users who had designed their own version of Styles’ cardigan.

2. The #GucciModel Challenge and #AccidentalInfluencer Campaign

Many TikTok users took part in the #GucciModelChallenge where they created humorous videos on how to dress like a high-fashion model by layering multiple mismatched pieces. The trend quickly gained popularity on the app and the hashtag has garnered more than 214.3 million views. Gucci took notice of the challenge and launched its #AccidentalInfluencer campaign on TikTok, which has 2.6 million views.

3. High-Low Fashion

High-low fashion combinations have captivated TikTok audiences. Gunnar Deatherage, a fashion designer and former contestant on “Project Runway” with 1.7 million followers, is one of the most popular users who participates in the trend. He’s become known for making TikToks that show him creating couture-like designs from materials found at places like the dollar store or discount fabric stores.

4. Savage Challenge

The Savage challenge — where TikTok users danced to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song — was one of the most popular dances on the social media platform this year. Some users put their own spin on the challenge by showing off a collection of outfits to the song.

5. The Shoe Transformation

Transformation videos are ubiquitous on TikTok. One of the many transformation challenges that reigned in popularity this year was the shoe challenge, where users spin a shoe on the ground or kick it in the air to reveal a fashionable outfit.

6. Color Combinations

Another popular TikTok fashion trend was using transformation videos to show off various outfits in different color combinations.

7. Beauty Transformations

Transformation videos were just as popular in the beauty space as they were in fashion. These videos started off with a user showing their face without any makeup, and then doing a transition to show their full beauty look.

8. Bee Makeup

FX and costume makeup looks were another popular beauty trend on TikTok. One such look that gained popularity was the bee makeup look, seen here on one of TikTok’s most followed users, Bella Porch.

9. Skin Care Gone Wrong

Not all beauty trends on TikTok were successful. Some users took to the app to show their beauty mishaps in humorous ways, like this video by beauty influencer Laura Lee Watts.

10. Easy Skin-Care Routines

TikTok users sought out quick and simple skin-care routines on the app. This May, TikTok by beauty influencer Young Yuh — while it is a parody considering his 12-step nighttime skin-care routine — is one of the most popular under the trend with 8.5 million views.

