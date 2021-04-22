Influencer Alex French has signed with United Talent Agency and Digital Brand Architects for global representation.

The 17-year-old TikTok content creator, who rose to prominence in 2019, has a presence across the short-form video platform, as well as Instagram and YouTube, worth over 5 million followers.

“If there’s anything I’ve learned in the short amount of time being in digital media, it’s that I truly appreciate a helping hand and industry insight,” French said in an email to WWD. “The UTA and DBA teams are influencers in their own respect and have already made a great impact on my career.”

In a separate statement provided to WWD, UTA and DBA (which was acquired by UTA in 2019) said they have secured partnership deals for French with fashion and beauty brands Tarte, Dermalogica, Skims, Atelier Cologne, EyeBuyDirect, Poppi, Casetify, Who What Wear x Macy’s and others.

UTA also assisted in the launch of the influencer’s YouTube channel, and said it would “continue to support [French] by further developing her digital strategy and promoting her content to nurture and grow her current audience” in the statement.

French’s posts range in content from comedy shows, dance and lip-sync videos, as well as “personal life milestones,” per the statement, and include crossover content with other TikTok influencers.

The management firm represents Camila Coelho, Chriselle Lim, Brittany Xavier, Manny Mua and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“We have been incredibly excited to collaborate with the next generation of influencers and Alex is no exception,” said Becca Capozzi, senior talent manager at DBA, in an email. “She’s funny, bright and has the unique ability to create posts that appeal to fans of all ages. She is a true Gen Z talent.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

The Latest Gen Z Internet Star to Sign With Hollywood Agency UTA

Skin-care Content Creator Hyram Yarbro Signs With UTA

Roc Nation United to Represent Naeem Khan for Licensing Opportunities