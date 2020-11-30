TAKING TO TIKTOK: As brands and retailers seek to leverage social media to reach younger audiences, La Redoute has teamed with Fred & Farid for a TikTok advent calendar event, offering users the chance to win a different pair of sneakers each day.

“The brand must be active with teenagers, who are so important when it comes to household decision-making,” said Marie Guillemot, brand director at La Redoute.

The French clothing and home furnishing retailer, which belongs to Galeries Lafayette Group, worked with Fred & Farid on an ad campaign over the summer targeting teenagers. That campaign, which garnered 278 million views, was called #LaRedouteChallenge and took the form of a competition, in which people made TikTok videos in a bid to be chosen to model for La Redoute.

For the December sneaker campaign, the retailer has called on various influencers to highlight certain models from all over Europe. Prize winners will be drawn from comments on La Redoute’s TikTok account as well as from influencer communities. Sneaker customization will also be a focus, and seven pairs will be exclusive products co-created with TikTok stars.

“The objective is to consolidate the community we brought together in August, but also to show the range of La Redoute’s offer of sneakers and reinforce the brand’s resonance with our target audience,” said Séverine Autret, managing director and partner at Fred & Farid’s Paris branch.

Sneakers are an important focus for French department stores, with Le Bon Marché and Galeries Lafayette both recently clearing space in stores for luxury sneaker resellers.