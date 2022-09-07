×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss Dramatize Passages From Edward Enninful’s New Book

In the short video, Enninful’s friends are wearing his uniform of black-and-white, or all-black, tailoring.

Tilda Swinton, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller
The short film includes Tilda Swinton, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Daniel Kaluuya and more. Courtesy of KLOSS FILM

LONDON — It’s Edward Enninful, everywhere.

The editor in chief of British Vogue enlisted the help of his director husband, Alec Maxwell, to create a three-minute film featuring more than a dozen of the couple’s celebrity friends reading excerpts from his new memoir, “A Visible Man,” which was published on Tuesday.

The short film includes Tilda Swinton, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Daniel Kaluuya, Simone Ashley and others reading or acting out passages from the book. They’re all dressed in his uniform of a black suit with a black or white shirt, and reading glasses.

Related Galleries

“This film tells my husband’s story. I wanted to suggest his bravery and humor and to present it as a trailer for his book narrated by some of the people closest to him,” said Maxwell, who works under the name Kloss Films.

“Edward wrote the book throughout lockdown, right under my nose. I knew a lot of the story already, but not all, so this whole thing feels very personal,” Maxwell added.

Enninful also appears in the video, sitting in a director’s chair with the open book on his lap, and chuckling at some of the funnier presentations.

“My message is about inclusion and representation, and I hope the film and my memoir inspire all to open doors and walk through,” Enninful said.

In an interview with WWD this week, Enninful revealed that if the memoir gets turned into a film or a series, he would love to have Jamaican-born actor and former model Michael Ward play him.

“He really looks like me when I was a teenager,” Enninful said.

If Ward is too busy, then anyone from this celebrity crew could easily take on the role.

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Hot Summer Bags

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad