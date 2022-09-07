Tilda Swinton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss Dramatize Passages From Edward Enninful’s New Book

LONDON — It’s Edward Enninful, everywhere.

The editor in chief of British Vogue enlisted the help of his director husband, Alec Maxwell, to create a three-minute film featuring more than a dozen of the couple’s celebrity friends reading excerpts from his new memoir, “A Visible Man,” which was published on Tuesday.

The short film includes Tilda Swinton, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Daniel Kaluuya, Simone Ashley and others reading or acting out passages from the book. They’re all dressed in his uniform of a black suit with a black or white shirt, and reading glasses.

“This film tells my husband’s story. I wanted to suggest his bravery and humor and to present it as a trailer for his book narrated by some of the people closest to him,” said Maxwell, who works under the name Kloss Films.

“Edward wrote the book throughout lockdown, right under my nose. I knew a lot of the story already, but not all, so this whole thing feels very personal,” Maxwell added.

Enninful also appears in the video, sitting in a director’s chair with the open book on his lap, and chuckling at some of the funnier presentations.

“My message is about inclusion and representation, and I hope the film and my memoir inspire all to open doors and walk through,” Enninful said.

In an interview with WWD this week, Enninful revealed that if the memoir gets turned into a film or a series, he would love to have Jamaican-born actor and former model Michael Ward play him.

“He really looks like me when I was a teenager,” Enninful said.

If Ward is too busy, then anyone from this celebrity crew could easily take on the role.