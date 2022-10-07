×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Tilda Swinton Channels David Bowie and Retro Rock Star Style for ‘The Eternal Daughter’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

The actress celebrated the U.K. premiere of her movie "The Eternal Daughter."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Tilda Swinton attends "The Eternal Daughter" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Tilda Swinton58TH CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 'BROKEN FLOWERS' PREMIERE, CANNES, FRANCE - 17 MAY 2005
Tilda Swinton7TH ON SALE ONLINE GALA FUNDRAISER TO FIGHT AIDS AT SPLASHLIGHT STUDIOS, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 10 NOV 2005wearing a dress by Alexander McQueen
British Actress Tilda Swinton Arrives For a Gala Screening of Us Director Steven Soderbergh's Film 'Ocean's Thirteen' Running out of Competition at the 60th Cannes Film Festival 24 May 2007 in Cannes FranceFrance Cannes Film Festival - 24 May 2007
The 2008 British Academy Film Awards Press Room at the Royal Opera House Cuba Gooding Jnr Presented Tilda Swinton with Best Supportin ActressThe 2008 British Academy Film Awards Press Room at the Royal Opera House - 10 Feb 2008
View ALL 28 Photos

Tilda Swinton arrived at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday in a look that married ’50s inspiration and David Bowie’s style for the premiere of her new film “The Eternal Daughter.”

Swinton wore a powder blue suit with a wide lapel collar, flared trousers that were almost waist-high and a pin-striped white shirt with a black tie. She topped off the look with a pair of matching light blue shoes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Tilda Swinton attends "The Eternal Daughter" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Tilda Swinton attends “The Eternal Daughter” U.K. premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Thursday. Getty Images for BFI

Swinton’s platinum blond hair was styled in a retro-inspired updo that was a variation on a pompadour. The actress opted for a glowing makeup look that included a bright pink lip, highlighter and blush.

Related Galleries

For several of her recent red carpet appearances Swinton has contrasted her blond hair with vibrant blue outfits. At the Venice International Film Festival premiere of “The Eternal Daughter,” Swinton’s hair was dyed closer to a canary yellow and she wore a blue pin-striped shirt from Loewe. At the press conference for the project, she specifically referred to her hair as her half of the Ukrainian flag. She wore a light blue sequined column gown with a train by Haider Ackermann for her red carpet appearance for the film.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Tilda Swinton attends "The Eternal Daughter" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Tilda Swinton attends “The Eternal Daughter” U.K. premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Thursday. Getty Images for BFI

Swinton is known for her often androgynous style, which has seen her don short pixie cuts and menswear silhouettes. She’s a fan of deconstructed blazers and cigarette pants, which she often wears on the red carpet.

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Hot Summer Bags

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tilda Swinton Channels Bowie and 1950s Style for BFI Film Festival

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad