BLACK AND WHITE: To pick up her Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, Tilda Swinton stuck with a trusted brand, opting to wear a white cotton smocked blouse and black layered skirt from Chanel’s spring 2020 haute couture collection.

She accessorized the monochrome look with Chanel high jewelry earrings in 18-karat white gold and diamonds, and a Plume de Chanel ring in 18-karat white and yellow gold and diamonds – alongside a gold handheld butterfly-shaped carnival mask.

The Italian festival is one of the first major cultural events to take place in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic, after the cancellation of the Cannes Film Festival in May, and has implemented strict social distancing rules. Celebrities including jury president Cate Blanchett and Matt Dillon hit the red carpet wearing face masks.

Accordingly, Swinton said it felt right to attend the opening ceremony in the kind of breezy, understated look that Chanel creative director Virginie Viard has made a signature since succeeding Karl Lagerfeld last year.

“Venezia is the oldest film festival in the world and its opening tonight is a historic event for this year of enforced cancellations and postponements: we are toasting the eternal, indistinguishable nourishment, not only of the festival, but also of cinema itself,” Swinton said in a statement released by Chanel.

“The look Virginie Viard has made carries its references lightly within it like secret messages, and I love this kind of magical, coded, gesture,” she added.

Swinton has been an ambassador of the French luxury brand since 2013. The actress will be seen next in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” alongside Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and Edward Norton, among others.