×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow Hair at Venice Film Festival for ‘The Eternal Daughter’ Photo-call

The Oscar-winning actress made a political statement during her photo-call for “The Eternal Daughter.”

VENICE, ITALY - SEPT. 6: Tilda
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
View ALL 52 Photos

Tilda Swinton is giving a nod to Ukraine

On Tuesday, the award-winning actress attended the photo-call for her newest movie, “The Eternal Daughter,” wearing an outfit by Loewe, which featured red trousers and a light blue, pin-striped, oversize button-down. Her normally blond pixie hair was also dyed a bright yellow. 

During the press conference for the movie, Swinton stated that her look was in support of Ukraine while the country is confronting an ongoing invasion from Russia

Tilda Swinton at the photo-call for “The Eternal Daughter” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 6. Corbis via Getty Images

“It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” she said, responding to a journalist who complimented her look, representing the bottom half of the country’s flag.

Related Galleries

For the premiere of “The Eternal Daughter,” Swinton’s new yellow hair complemented her bright lilac form-fitting, long-sleeved gown by Haider Ackermann. 

The film, directed by Joanna Hogg, tells the story of a middle-aged daughter and her mother who must face the long-buried secrets of their former family home, which was once a grand mansion that has transformed into an eerie hotel.

Swinton stars as the lead role, with Joseph Mydell, Carly-Sophia Davies and Alfie Sankey-Green as supporting characters. 

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Saturday and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “The Son” and Olivia Wilde’s anticipated thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. 

PHOTOS: Stars at Venice Film Festival 2022

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Hot Summer Bags

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tilda Swinton Honors Ukraine With Yellow

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad