Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

The Standout Fashion Moments From the Time 100 Gala

Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose and others came together at the star-studded event.

Zendaya at the TIME 100 gala
Amanda Seyfried at the TIME 100
Andrew Garfield at the TIME 100
Mary J. Blige at the TIME
Ariana DeBose at the TIME 100
The Time 100 Gala saw many of today’s biggest celebrities come together Wednesday night to celebrate the magazine’s recent Most Influential People List with an array of standout fashion moments.

Zendaya, who made Time’s list and was one of five of the magazine’s cover stars, brought her signature high-fashion style to the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie 1998 gown that featured panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black. She paired the look with Bulgari High Jewelry.

Actress Amanda Seyfried also went with a dramatic gown for the Time 100 Gala, wearing a black minidress with a long train from Carolina Herrera’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

Amanda Seyfried at the TIME 100 gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center on June 8, 2022 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried at the Time 100 gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center on June 8, 2022, in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Fresh off winning an Oscar for her role in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose attended the Time 100 Gala wearing a sequined, floral appliqué gown from Oscar de la Renta.

Many of the male celebrities in attendance also left their mark on the red carpet. Former basketball player Dwyane Wade walked the red carpet wearing a casual gray wool suit from Fear of God, while Andrew Garfield went the more formal route in a Gucci tuxedo.

Fendi and Versace’s Fendace collaboration also made its way onto the Time 100 Gala red carpet, with Phoebe Gates, who attended alongside her father Bill Gates, wearing a pink sequined dress from the Fendi by Versace collection.

For more standout fashion moments from the 2022 Time 100 Gala, click through the above gallery.

The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards 

Zendaya Wears Vintage Bob Mackie at the Time 100 Gala 

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere 

