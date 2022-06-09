The Standout Fashion Moments From the Time 100 Gala

The Time 100 Gala saw many of today’s biggest celebrities come together Wednesday night to celebrate the magazine’s recent Most Influential People List with an array of standout fashion moments.

Zendaya, who made Time’s list and was one of five of the magazine’s cover stars, brought her signature high-fashion style to the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie 1998 gown that featured panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black. She paired the look with Bulgari High Jewelry.

Actress Amanda Seyfried also went with a dramatic gown for the Time 100 Gala, wearing a black minidress with a long train from Carolina Herrera’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

Amanda Seyfried at the Time 100 gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center on June 8, 2022, in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Fresh off winning an Oscar for her role in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose attended the Time 100 Gala wearing a sequined, floral appliqué gown from Oscar de la Renta.

Many of the male celebrities in attendance also left their mark on the red carpet. Former basketball player Dwyane Wade walked the red carpet wearing a casual gray wool suit from Fear of God, while Andrew Garfield went the more formal route in a Gucci tuxedo.

Fendi and Versace’s Fendace collaboration also made its way onto the Time 100 Gala red carpet, with Phoebe Gates, who attended alongside her father Bill Gates, wearing a pink sequined dress from the Fendi by Versace collection.

