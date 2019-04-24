The Time 100 Gala was a star-studded affair.

The annual event — which celebrates the most influential people according to the magazine’s issue of the same name — brought together celebrities, politicians and models to celebrate the list of 2019 honorees at Lincoln Center Tuesday night.

This year included a number of people in the fashion and beauty worlds, such as makeup artist Pat McGrath and fashion designers, like Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who attended the gala with Naomi Campbell and Julianne Moore, respectively.

Also an honoree, Brie Larson appeared in a mossy green Prada dress with a sweetheart neckline. The actress has had a number of noteworthy red-carpet appearances just this month during the press tour for her upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” film, showing off looks like a blue and pink Rodarte dress in Seoul and a custom lilac Celine dress with “Avengers”-themed jewelry at the Los Angeles premiere Monday night.

Taylor Swift, one of the night’s honorees, opted for a romantic pink J.Mendel gown with balloon sleeves, while Emilia Clarke, also an honoree, wore a corseted crimson Dolce & Gabbana gown with a tulle, tea-length skirt.

