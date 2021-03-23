Timo Weiland is making sure National Arts Club members are well dressed.

The organization has cut a deal with the fashion brand to provide a collection of jackets that will be available for members and guests to wear to its clubhouse on Gramercy Park in New York, which adheres to a formal dress code. Members will also have the opportunity to purchase the jackets and a percentage of the proceeds will benefit the club, which is a nonprofit organization.

In addition, the brand shot the campaign for its fall collection at the Club.

“Gone are the days of ill-fitted and outdated suit jackets at The National Arts Club,” said Ben Hartley, executive director of the NAC. “This collaboration ushers in a new era of style at our historic Club.”

“The National Arts Club has been a source of history and inspiration for me since first setting foot in the Club as a teenager to visit family friends,” Weiland said. “Every aspect of the setting from the hallways to the elevators to the ornate glass domed bar and parlor rooms have acted as a living mood board since before the launch of the Timo Weiland brand in 2010.”

The National Arts Club has a long history of working with the fashion community. Since 2003, it has awarded a Medal of Honor to more than a dozen designers including Geoffrey Beene, Carolina Herrera, Norma Kamali, Narciso Rodriguez and, most recently, Anna Sui. Additionally, the NAC’s Fashion Committee regularly hosts public lectures and conversations on a variety of topics, including the career of Ralph Lauren, Black style influencers, the history of tartan, and the revival of Western fashion.

“The ultramodern and chic designs of Timo Weiland are the perfect ‘fit’ for an arts organization that while honoring the art of the past, prides itself on embracing the contemporary and cutting edge,” said David Zyla, an Emmy Award-winning stylist and co-chair of the NAC’s Fashion Committee.

The National Arts Club was founded in 1898 to foster and promote interest in the arts. The Timo Weiland brand was cofounded in 2010 by Weiland, Alan Eckstein and Donna Kang.