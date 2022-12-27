×
Timothée Chalamet’s Best Red Carpet Moments of 2022 

The Oscar-nominated actor, who turns 27 on Tuesday, left his sartorial mark on the year with several standout looks. 

Timothée Chalamet at the 2022 Oscars
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Timothée Chalamet attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Timothee Chalamet attends the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
View ALL 6 Photos

Timothée Chalamet has long been a style star to watch on the red carpet, and the Oscar-nominated actor delivered several standout fashion moments this year. 

Chalamet had another hallmark year in 2022 thanks to the release of his anticipated romantic horror film “Bones and All,” which had the actor attending multiple red carpets and film festivals, where he showed off his edgy style. 

The actor kicked off the “Bones and All” press tour with arguably his most memorable look of the year at the Venice International Film Festival in September. Chalamet teamed with his go-to designer Haider Ackermann for a custom red metallic halter-neck top with a backless design paired with matching red tailored pants. 

The following month, Chalamet went with a more classic menswear inspired look at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of “Bones and All,” where he wore an all-white asymmetrical suit jacket and matching fitted white trousers from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Timothée Chalamet in Alexander McQueen at the BFI London Film Festival. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prior to the “Bones and All” press tour, Chalamet started off the year with an appearance at the 2022 Oscars, where he drew both raves and jeers from observers by going shirtless under a sequined and lace-embroidered Louis Vuitton jacket from the design house’s spring 2022 women’s rtw collection. 

Although Chalamet has only been in the spotlight since his breakout role in the 2017 film “Call Me By Your Name,” he’s risen in the ranks to become one of the most-watched men’s style stars on the red carpet, and is expected to continue this streak into the new year with his upcoming films “Wonka” and “Dune: Part Two.” 

To celebrate Chalamet’s 27th birthday on Tuesday, WWD rounded up his best fashion moments of 2022. Click through the above gallery for more. 

