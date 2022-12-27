Timothée Chalamet’s Best Red Carpet Moments of 2022 

Timothée Chalamet has long been a style star to watch on the red carpet, and the Oscar-nominated actor delivered several standout fashion moments this year.

Chalamet had another hallmark year in 2022 thanks to the release of his anticipated romantic horror film “Bones and All,” which had the actor attending multiple red carpets and film festivals, where he showed off his edgy style.

The actor kicked off the “Bones and All” press tour with arguably his most memorable look of the year at the Venice International Film Festival in September. Chalamet teamed with his go-to designer Haider Ackermann for a custom red metallic halter-neck top with a backless design paired with matching red tailored pants.

The following month, Chalamet went with a more classic menswear inspired look at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of “Bones and All,” where he wore an all-white asymmetrical suit jacket and matching fitted white trousers from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Timothée Chalamet in Alexander McQueen at the BFI London Film Festival. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prior to the “Bones and All” press tour, Chalamet started off the year with an appearance at the 2022 Oscars, where he drew both raves and jeers from observers by going shirtless under a sequined and lace-embroidered Louis Vuitton jacket from the design house’s spring 2022 women’s rtw collection.

Although Chalamet has only been in the spotlight since his breakout role in the 2017 film “Call Me By Your Name,” he’s risen in the ranks to become one of the most-watched men’s style stars on the red carpet, and is expected to continue this streak into the new year with his upcoming films “Wonka” and “Dune: Part Two.”

To celebrate Chalamet’s 27th birthday on Tuesday, WWD rounded up his best fashion moments of 2022. Click through the above gallery for more.