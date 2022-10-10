×
Timothée Chalamet Does Monochromatic Dressing in White Alexander McQueen Suit and Boots for ‘Bones and All’ Premiere

The actor walked the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival.

Timothée Chalamet in white Alexander McQueen suit attends the "Bones and All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8 in London, England.
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 27th annual Independent Film Project's Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Timothée Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
View ALL 16 Photos

Timothée Chalamet is continuing his streak of standout suits during the BFI London Film Festival.

The actor on Saturday attended the premiere of his upcoming film “Bones and All” during the 66th edition of the film festival wearing a look from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Chalamet’s look was an all-white suit designed with an asymmetrical collared suit jacket, fitted white trousers and white Chelsea boots. 

Chalamet posed on the red carpet alongside costar Taylor Russell, who had her own standout fashion moment wearing a couture short jacket over a satin corset paired with a black silk skirt from Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 couture collection. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Timothée Chalamet in white alexander mcqueen suit and Taylor Russell attend the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the “Bones and All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

This is Chalamet’s latest standout fashion look during the promotional tour for “Bones and All.” At the Venice Film Festival, Chalamet looked to his edgy style by wearing a custom Haider Ackermann metallic red halter-neck top with a backless design paired with matching red pants for the film’s premiere. For the film’s photo call earlier, Chalamet wore a Celine floral wool cardigan, camouflage cargo shorts and black lace-up boots.  

Chalamet has had several other standout looks this year, including at the 2022 Oscars where he arrived on the red carpet wearing a black lace and sequin-embellished suit jacket and black fitted pants from the Louis Vuitton spring 2022 rtw collection. 

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, “Bones and All” is a hybrid romantic, coming-of-age thriller film based on the 2015 novel of the same name. The film will hit theaters on Nov. 23.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Timothée Chalamet in white alexander mcqueen suit and chelsea boots attends the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Timothée Chalamet attends the “Bones and All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8 in London, England. Getty Images for BFI
