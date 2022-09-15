×
Timothée Chalamet is British Vogue’s First Solo Male Cover Star in 106-Year History

Rumors of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 age 96, being British Vogue's cover star caught attention on Twitter.

Timothée Chalamet on the cover of
Timothée Chalamet on the cover of British Vogue shot by Steven Meisel. Courtesy of British Vogue

LONDON — Timothée Chalamet is the first solo male cover star of British Vogue in the magazine’s 106-year history.

Speculations around who the cover star of the magazine could be started spreading online after Edward Enninful, the magazine’s editor in chief and the European editorial director for Vogue, told WWD in an interview that the October issue will “shock the world. It’s a big one.” 

Rumors of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 aged 96, being on the cover started percolating on Twitter.

British Vogue revealed the cover on its Instagram account Thursday afternoon, shot by Italian fashion photographer Steven Meisel and styled by Enninful. A black-and-white cover followed for subscribers of the magazine.

Chalamet wears a shimmery jacket and black shirt from Louis Vuitton accompanied by a pearl choker and gold necklace with a pendant — with his signature monobrow on show.

On the second cover, he’s wearing a Stella McCartney vest with a leather cuff bracelet.

The 26-year-old has been promoting his upcoming film “Bones & All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino, whom he worked with on “Call Me By Your Name,” the film that shot him into global fame. The film received critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival, where Chalamet owned the red carpet in a bright red halter-neck pantsuit and kitten-heeled boots by designer Haider Ackerman.

Timothée Chalamet shot by Steven Meisel for the October issue of British Vogue. Courtesy of Conde Nast

In the profile with Vogue’s European features director, Giles Hattersley, Chalamet reveals that Leonardo DiCaprio gave him two pieces of advice for his career in Hollywood: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

He speaks candidly about life during the pandemic, saying “when COVID hit, it required me to take a step back and be humbled” by doing mundane tasks such as “taxes and the dentist and real adulting, you know? I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did.”

The October issue of British Vogue hits newsstands on Sept. 20.

