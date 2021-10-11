×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Fashion

CFDA, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue Give Boost to Emerging Designers

Business

Coach’s Top Team on Chemistry and Growth Opportunities

Timothée Chalamet Reveals First Look at Himself as Willy Wonka in Upcoming Prequel

The actor has been cast to play a young Willy Wonka for the prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Timothee Chalamet walking on the red
Timothée Chalamet walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. Sipa USA via AP

Timothée Chalamet has unveiled the first look at his upcoming movie “Wonka.”

The film is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s famous novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and will explore the early days of Willy Wonka’s career in chocolate. The movie will apparently also include several musical numbers.

On Sunday, Chalamet uploaded photos from the movie on Instagram and Twitter, including one of himself wearing Wonka’s iconic red velour coat and brown top hat. The second photo was an up-close shot of his hand touching Wonka’s famous walking cane, revealing a present inside.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫,” he wrote on Instagram.

The caption was in reference to a quote from the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” which starred Gene Wilder as the title character.

Another film adaptation was made in 2005, directed by Tim Burton. That movie starred Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka, Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket and Deep Roy as the Oompa-Loompas.

Related Galleries

In May, it was revealed that Chalamet was cast as the title character for the upcoming prequel. Reportedly starring alongside him are Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Carter.

The movie is being directed by Paul King, best known for his work in the family comedy “Paddington,” for which he earned two BAFTA Film Awards nominations.

Warner Bros. Pictures has scheduled a release date of March 17, 2023.

The Wonka prequel is being filmed shortly after Netflix revealed it has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the entire catalogue of the famed British children’s book author. The streaming giant is said to be working on a series based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

READ MORE HERE:

A Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Style Evolution

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to Cochair Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet Turns Up to Haider Ackermann Show

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka' Prequel Film:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad