Timothée Chalamet Reveals First Look at Himself as Willy Wonka in Upcoming Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has unveiled the first look at his upcoming movie “Wonka.”

The film is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s famous novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and will explore the early days of Willy Wonka’s career in chocolate. The movie will apparently also include several musical numbers.

On Sunday, Chalamet uploaded photos from the movie on Instagram and Twitter, including one of himself wearing Wonka’s iconic red velour coat and brown top hat. The second photo was an up-close shot of his hand touching Wonka’s famous walking cane, revealing a present inside.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫,” he wrote on Instagram.

The caption was in reference to a quote from the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” which starred Gene Wilder as the title character.

Another film adaptation was made in 2005, directed by Tim Burton. That movie starred Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka, Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket and Deep Roy as the Oompa-Loompas.

In May, it was revealed that Chalamet was cast as the title character for the upcoming prequel. Reportedly starring alongside him are Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Carter.

The movie is being directed by Paul King, best known for his work in the family comedy “Paddington,” for which he earned two BAFTA Film Awards nominations.

Warner Bros. Pictures has scheduled a release date of March 17, 2023.

The Wonka prequel is being filmed shortly after Netflix revealed it has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the entire catalogue of the famed British children’s book author. The streaming giant is said to be working on a series based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

