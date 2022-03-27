Timothée Chalamet Goes Shirtless in Louis Vuitton for 2022 Oscars

Timothée Chalamet is going bold for the 94th Academy Awards.

The actor attended the 2022 Oscars red carpet wearing a black embroidered lace tuxedo jacket with lace trim detailing on its sleeves and black fitted pants by Louis Vuitton, from the label’s spring 2022 womenswear collection by Nicolas Ghesquière. He also wore black leather boots by the brand.

His hair was styled naturally with his brown curls topping off his signature look. He also wore fine jewelry by Cartier, including the Panthère de Cartier necklace in 18-karat white gold, emeralds, diamonds and onyx, and a number of rings and bracelets featuring the same jewels. Chalamet is an ambassador for the fine jewelry brand.

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The actor appeared as the main character in the movie “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve, which received up to 10 nominations at this year’s Oscars, including the coveted category of Best Picture.

Chalamet, however, is not up for best actor. The first time he was nominated for an Oscar was in 2018, for his role as Elio Perlman in Luca Guadagnino’s romantic coming-of-age film “Call Me by Your Name.”

Over the years Chalamet has also received nominations for his work in “Beautiful Boy,” “Little Women” and “Lady Bird,” among other films.

This doesn’t mark the first time the star has worn Louis Vuitton. He famously wore a sequined bespoke harness from the French luxury fashion house for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

