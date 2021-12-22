Timothée Chalamet and Haider Ackermann Team on Charitable Hoodie

Timothée Chalamet and Haider Ackermann are embarking on a joint charitable initiative.

The actor and fashion designer revealed on Wednesday that they teamed on a charitable hoodie that benefits Afghanistan Libre, an organization that fights for women’s and children’s rights in the country. The two figures shared the news on their Instagram accounts, posting photos of themselves wearing the hoodie.

“So for a couple of years now @h.a and I have been wanting to make something,” Chalamet wrote on his Instagram. “Together, in August, we were horrified to learn of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and decided to design a hoodie where 100% of the proceeds will go to @afghanistanlibre, a relief organization with boots on the ground that fights to safeguard women’s and children’s rights — as those atrocities continue to spread, we should amplify the voices of those silent soldiers.”

The hoodie is designed in a white colorway with a photograph of a young child featured in a blue paint splatter design. On the photo it reads “Silent Soldier” and “HA+TC A Common Thread,” referring to Chalamet and Ackermann’s initials. The charitable hoodie also marks Chalamet’s first fashion collaboration.

This is the first time the two figures have collaborated on a project, however, Ackermann has long been Chalamet’s go-to designer, dressing him in custom pieces for his red carpet appearances and movie premieres. Most recently, Ackermann designed a custom casual white suit that Chalamet wore to the 2021 Met Gala, which he co-chaired.

One of Chalamet’s most memorable fashion moments was also created by Ackermann for the 2019 Venice Film Festival where the actor went viral on the red carpet in a satin silver suit.

Chalamet and Ackermann’s charitable hoodie retails for 175 pounds on the collaboration’s website, hatc2021.com.

