×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Glams It Up in Second Tiffany Campaign

Fashion

Weinsanto Is Diving Into the Metaverse With K-pop Band Lightsum

Eye

The ‘Euphoria’ Effect Is Turning Costume Designers Into The Next Influencers

Timothée Chalamet Looks to His Eclectic Style in Celine for ‘Bones & All’ Photo-call at Venice Film Festival

The Oscar-nominated actor plays the lead in the upcoming coming-of-age romantic horror alongside Taylor Russell. 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Timothee
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
View ALL 24 Photos

Timothée Chalamet has arrived at this year’s Venice Film Festival

On Friday, the Oscar-nominated actor attended the photo-call for his latest movie, “Bones & All,” wearing a look by Celine that featured a floral wool cashmere cardigan, camouflage cargo shorts, black lace-up boots and sunglasses paired with a white graphic T-shirt.

The actor stars in the coming-of-age romantic horror movie alongside Taylor Russell, who was also present at the photo-call. “Bones & All” tells the story of two cannibalistic lovers named Maren and Lee who road-trip across America in the ’80s. 

Related Galleries

Timothée Chalamet attends the photo-call for “Bones & All” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2. Getty Images

The film’s cast also includes Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper and Chloë Sevigny, among others. 

It was directed by Luca Guadagnino, who also directed “Call Me By Your Name,” which gained widespread critical acclaim and recognition. Chalamet starred as the lead in that coming-of-age romantic drama, along with Armie Hammer. 

Chalamet is known to style himself for most events and premieres, dressing himself in some of the most eccentric and striking ensembles, particularly for his press tour for “Dune” and his Oscars outfit in which he went shirtless with a sequined suit by Louis Vuitton.

Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Luca Guadagnino, Chloë Sevigny and Mark Rylance attend the photo-call for “Bones & All” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2. Getty Images

“Bones & All” had its world premiere on Friday during the festival and is scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov. 23. 

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Sept. 10 and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “The Son,” “White Noise” and Olivia Wilde’s anticipated thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

PHOTOS: See More Stars Align at Venice Film Festival 2022

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Hot Summer Bags

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Timothée Chalamet Goes Eclectic in Celine

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad