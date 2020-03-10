DALLAS — Stanley Korshak will present an exhibition and sale of rare jewelry designed by fashion icon Tina Chow beginning April 14.

About 25 to 30 pieces will be offered to customers through April 18. They include one-of-a-kind pieces that Chow designed and produced for herself, including a lapis lazuli bead necklace studded with diamond, gold and platinum star constellations, which will be priced in six figures, explained Melissa Geiser, Stanley Korshak’s longtime fine-jewelry buyer.

The trunk show will also present crystal, bamboo and silk cord styles from the designer’s first signature collection, as well as later streamlined looks made with 18-karat gold wire and other materials.

A separate retrospective of Chow’s designs will run through May 16.

Everything in both displays comes from the designer’s personal collection by way of her children, China Chow and Maximilian Chow; her sister, Adelle “Bonny” Lutz, and gemologist Lynn Nakamura, Geiser explained.

“We really wanted to have an exhibition that showed the feeling of everything as opposed to just a sale,” Geiser said. “We always held her in such high regard and did great business with her. It’s an homage.”

The Amerasian Chow began her career as a model for Shiseido and rose to become a luminary of the art, fashion and social worlds. Her death in 1992 was due to complications from AIDS. She was 41.

Chow began been designing jewelry in the late Eighties, selling to Bergdorf Goodman and a clutch of luxury boutiques. The business wound down after her death. Geiser was occasionally able to obtain some pieces thereafter, but it’s been at least 20 years since the store has offered any for sale, she recalled.

“I have maintained contact with her gemologist Lynn Nakamura for all these years,” Geiser said. “Just recently she said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in doing this? The family has a few pieces that they would like to sell.’”

Nakamura was not available for comment.

The event is timed to coincide with Dallas Arts Month, which includes the Dallas Art Fair April 16 to 19 and Soluna International Music & Arts Festival. Windows running the length of the store on two sides will display images of Chow wearing her gems, and Geiser aims also to feature costumes emblematic of the icon’s legendary style.

Since Christie’s auctioned Chow’s wardrobe in 1993, Geiser hopes to borrow from the extensive Texas Fashion Collection housed at the University of North Texas.