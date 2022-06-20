×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Tina Knowles-Lawson Suits Up in Sleek Blazer With Sheer Lace Details at DesignCare Gala 2022

The gala benefits the HollyRod Foundation founded by actress Holly Robinson Peete, who was also in attendance.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JUNE
Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2022
Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2022
Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2022
Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2022
View ALL 53 Photos

Tina Knowles-Lawson went for a business-casual look for the DesignCare 2022 Gala.

The entrepreneur, who is Beyoncé’s and Solange’s mother, attended the gala Saturday night in Los Angeles alongside her husband Richard Lawson and actress Holly Robinson Peete, who founded the HollyRod Foundation, which supports families that have loved ones with autism or Parkinson’s disease. Knowles-Lawson attended the gala wearing a black lace-detailed suit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JUNE 18: HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare 2022 Gala held at RJ's Place on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 19 Jun 2022 Pictured: Tina Knowles Lawson. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA869984_086.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tina Knowles-Lawson attends HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare 2022 Gala held at RJ’s Place on June 18 in Los Angeles. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
Knowles-Lawson shared several photos from the gala on her Instagram, posting photos posing with her husband, Jo-An and Glynn Turman, Amanda Seales, Jayne Kennedy Overton and Bozoma Saint John.

DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation Honors Taraji P. Henson and features fashion icon Sergio Hudson Jun 18 2022 - Los Angeles United States Broadimage Entertainment ig:@broadimage sales@broadimage.com http://www.broadimage.com. 18 Jun 2022 Pictured: Rodney Peete, RJ Peete, Krish Sidhu, Roman Peete, Holly Robinson Peete, Ryan Peete, Richard Marx, Daisy Fuentes, Candi Carter, Holly Robinson Peete, Lori Loughlin, Skai Jackson, Glynn Turman, Tina Knowles, Richard Lawson, Amy Yasbeck, Carmella Wallace, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nischelle Turner, Kearran Giovanni, Ashley Williams, Shaun Robinson. Photo credit: ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA869948_085.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Holly Robinson Peete and Tina Knowles-Lawson ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Ente
The charity event honored actress Taraji P. Henson and featured a fashion show by Sergio Hudson. Peete, who also wore a look made by Hudson, gushed about the fashion designer on her Instagram, sharing a photo with him and the caption: “#mcm THANK YOU @sergiohudson for your philanthropic heart, fierce fashion IQ and your friendship! When I reached out to you last year to help us with #DesignCare2022 after being away for two years you said yes on the spot. Thank you to your team! Inga, Omari, Charles, John, Vickee, Nate, Hinton Group! Everyone helped so much! I woke up so full and grateful for the good people in this world. We never could’ve made it happen without you! #sergiohudson #hollyrodfoundation.”

Other celebrities including Kimora Lee Simmons, Skai Jackson, Yvette Nicole Brown and Lori Loughlin were also in attendance at the gala.

READ MORE HERE: 

See Styles From Sergio Hudson’s RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Blue Ivy Carter Wears Beyoncé Merch at NBA Finals

Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance” Album 

The Standout Fashion Moments from the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival 

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Hot Summer Bags

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tina Knowles Suits Up in Blazer

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad