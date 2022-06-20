Tina Knowles-Lawson Suits Up in Sleek Blazer With Sheer Lace Details at DesignCare Gala 2022

Tina Knowles-Lawson went for a business-casual look for the DesignCare 2022 Gala.

The entrepreneur, who is Beyoncé’s and Solange’s mother, attended the gala Saturday night in Los Angeles alongside her husband Richard Lawson and actress Holly Robinson Peete, who founded the HollyRod Foundation, which supports families that have loved ones with autism or Parkinson’s disease. Knowles-Lawson attended the gala wearing a black lace-detailed suit.

Tina Knowles-Lawson attends HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare 2022 Gala held at RJ’s Place on June 18 in Los Angeles. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Knowles-Lawson shared several photos from the gala on her Instagram, posting photos posing with her husband, Jo-An and Glynn Turman, Amanda Seales, Jayne Kennedy Overton and Bozoma Saint John.

Holly Robinson Peete and Tina Knowles-Lawson ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Ente

The charity event honored actress Taraji P. Henson and featured a fashion show by Sergio Hudson. Peete, who also wore a look made by Hudson, gushed about the fashion designer on her Instagram, sharing a photo with him and the caption: “#mcm THANK YOU @sergiohudson for your philanthropic heart, fierce fashion IQ and your friendship! When I reached out to you last year to help us with #DesignCare2022 after being away for two years you said yes on the spot. Thank you to your team! Inga, Omari, Charles, John, Vickee, Nate, Hinton Group! Everyone helped so much! I woke up so full and grateful for the good people in this world. We never could’ve made it happen without you! #sergiohudson #hollyrodfoundation.”

Other celebrities including Kimora Lee Simmons, Skai Jackson, Yvette Nicole Brown and Lori Loughlin were also in attendance at the gala.

