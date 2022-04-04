Social Media Star Tinx Talks Her Successful Rich Mom Gear Line and Authenticity

If you are familiar with Tinx, then you must know her parody content on “Rich Moms” on TikTok.

The social media star has turned her signature videos on the “rich mom starter pack” into a successful apparel line called Rich Mom Gear, which includes sweatshirts in vibrant color palettes with the words “Rich Mom” and a different city or neighborhood emblazoned on them.

The first collection dropped in January and sold out within minutes. The sweatshirts mentioned the cities Beverly Hills, Malibu, Calif., and Aspen, Colo., and New York City neighborhood TriBeCa — four places that have meaning for her.

“I was honestly blown away. I had no idea the appetite for it,” Tinx, born Christina Najjar, told WWD. “I was completely shocked when it sold out in minutes and just so grateful that people not only wanted it, but wanted to support me. So I feel very, very lucky.”

As the second collection launches Monday, fans can now purchase sweatshirts mentioning the Californian cities Brentwood, Malibu and Palo Alto and the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Tinx for her Rich Mom Gear line. Alex Stone

The places are also ones she often mentions in her social media regarding her “rich mom” content, joking about what the typical “rich mom” from the respective neighborhoods and cities would be like. Moving forward, Tinx wishes to make each drop unique, changing the places with each collection.

“I want it to feel like a moment in time and everything to feel limited edition and just kind of, like, if you get it, you get it, if you don’t, you don’t — and that’s definitely not to annoy my followers,” Tinx said. “I just think that with everything I’ve done, I want to kind of switch it up. So this is my approach for merch.”

As someone who is a fan of people and their own respective lines, Tinx owns her fair share of merchandise, so she immediately knew what specific style of sweatshirt she wanted. “That iconic picture of Princess Diana when she’s wearing the Harvard sweatshirt — I love how that sweatshirt lays,” Tinx said of her inspiration.

The color palette this time around features more vibrant hues to embrace the warmer weather ahead for summer.

Tinx for her Rich Mom Gear line. Alex Stone

The process from conception until the first release took around eight months because the content creator wanted to make a line beyond just putting her name and brand on it. If she was going to make something, she wanted to do more for her followers.

“If I’m going to ask them to reach into their pockets, I want it to be for a really good product that I would buy with my own money,” Tinx said. “That’s how I’ve been working. I think that’s the advantage of being a little older in my job. I want to get it right.”

As Rich Mom Gear continues, Tinx hopes to expand the line beyond just sweatshirts, though she’s in no rush to create more for now. “I see this as a clothing line, not a merch line and I obviously love loungewear,” she said. “I love just being comfortable and looking cute. So I definitely want to expand it.”

In the last two years, Tinx has emerged as one of the biggest names on social media, especially on TikTok, the platform she started using at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With her advice on relationships, wellness and other humorous facets of life, she became dubbed as “TikTok’s older sister.”

She has accrued a following of 1.5 million on TikTok and nearly 500,000 on Instagram. Since she started her social media career, Tinx has attended some of the biggest events of the year and has even started her own podcast, called “It’s Me, Tinx.”

“I started this when I was 29 and I just fell in love with making content and with connecting with people over content,” she said. “I think in a way that kind of helped me because I didn’t go into it thinking like, ‘Oh, I really want to be an influencer.’ I just found something that I absolutely loved doing, and then I did it.”

However, as she continues to grow more popular, Tinx doesn’t want to lose sight of what’s most important for her, which is being there for and growing with her followers.

“I think for me maintaining the close relationship that I have with my followers while I grow is really what I’m focusing on. I have a very open relationship with them,” she said. “For example, they see me get glammed and go to fancy things, but I don’t want to change myself. I think a lot of people start to get big and then they stop talking to their followers in the same way, and I never want to lose that. That’s just what gets me up in the morning.”

The second collection of Rich Mom Gear will drop at 1 p.m. EST on its official e-commerce site.

