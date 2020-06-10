TL 180 cofounders Tine Peduzzi and Luisa Orsini have launched a unique capsule of uplifting and comfortable knitwear with various influencers to raise money for COVID-19 research. Every 10 days, a codesigned item from a different influencer will be available on the TL 180 web site (for a maximum of 90 days each), with 100 percent of profits going to Sapienza Università di Roma’s research department.

This week, French actress Clémence Poésy releases her version of the perfect knit, a red and green mélange scoop neck tinted in Italy and featuring a striped collar. “We met Clémence in Venice years ago. We naturally clicked and became friends,” says Orsini, adding that “’gondola gondola’ was the sound of this new friendship. This collaboration is a hymn to friendship, culture, Italy and love.” Peduzzi added: “Elegant simplicity makes this a unique and sophisticated addition to the capsule.”

Faced with an unprecedented global crisis, this initiative is Peduzzi and Orsini’s way of helping and supporting while maintaining their core values of art and creativity. The collaboration began with Monica Ainley and will next include Reese Blutstein, then Kelly Rutherford and Mary Helen Bowers. The initiative is set to run until at least July 31, possibly longer pending more collaborator interest.