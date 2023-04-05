Todd Snyder Opens Chicago Store in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Todd Snyder has opened his first store in Chicago.

Dubbed “The Townhouse,” the store is located in the Armitage-Halsted Historic District in Lincoln Park on the ground floor of a Victorian-era brick townhouse built in 1877.

The store features pressed-metal cornices and original ornate window details on the exterior while inside, the space takes its inspiration from Snyder’s Liquor Store location in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. Handcrafted wooden displays and board and batten walls are painted in olive, the brand’s trademark color. The focal point of the space is a custom built-in and fully stocked bar, complete with brass-accented glass vitrines and Carrera marble countertops. Overhead translucent drop globes and spot lighting hang from an exposed ceiling, and the floors are chevron-striped hardwood.

The assortment features a wide offering of Snyder’s soft tailoring, workwear and streetwear along with third-party brands and collaborations from Champion sportswear, New Balance and Alden shoes, D.S. & Durga apothecary, Bennett Winch travel and accessories, as well as vintage watches and jewelry sourced from Foundwell, a New York-based company known for its rare timepieces. Custom and made-to-measure suits are also offered.

The interior of the store is fashioned after the Liquor Shop in New York. Iurii Divonchuk

“Opening in Chicago is like a homecoming for me,” Snyder said. “Growing up in Iowa, Chicago was the ‘North Star’ of cities and I quickly developed a love for the arts, architecture and of course, the retail it had to offer. Since founding my brand in 2011, we’ve spent a lot of time growing Chicago to now be our fourth biggest e-commerce market, so when it was time to expand, this was a very essential market to finally plant physical roots and join the ranks of other premiere luxury brands here.”

Snyder, whose brand is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, currently operates around a dozen stores and plans to open an additional 15 units in major cities including Dallas, Washington, D.C., and Miami later this year.