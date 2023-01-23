×
Todd Snyder Teams With D.S. & Durga on First Signature Fragrance

Young Dunes will be available beginning on Thursday and will retail for $190.

Young Dunes fragrance
A promotional shot for the Young Dunes fragrance. courtesy

It was only a matter of time before Todd Snyder — aka The King of Collaborations — would make a move into fragrance.

Snyder has teamed with Brooklyn-based perfumer D.S. & Durga to create the brand’s first exclusive scent, Young Dunes. The unisex fragrance, which has notes of beach heather, verbena, citrus, sage, sea lavender and yellow iris, is inspired by the feeling one gets climbing over a sand dune and smells the ocean for the first time.

Snyder has carried D.S. & Durga’s fragrances in his stores and online since 2017 and they post sales increases of 50 percent annually.

“I’ve always felt that the best men’s shops are the ones with the best edited and most unexpected collections, but also offer an access point of discovery,” Snyder said. “D.S. & Durga is a best-in-class perfumer that offers exactly that — a sense of discovery the Todd Snyder customer is instantly attracted to. We don’t just curate the best men’s brands, we work with them.” 

Todd Snyder with David Moltz

Last year Snyder began sending Durga cofounder David Seth Moltz scents he liked and they discovered a mutual love of East Coast beaches, which Iowa native Snyder discovered when he moved to New York City in the early ’90s.

“Todd wanted to make a fresh cologne that evoked our shared love of East Coast dunes,” said Moltz. “The plants that grow there are of particular interest to me. It was easy to build out a classic cologne but switching the Mediterranean herbs for ones that grow wild here.” 

Young Dunes will be available beginning on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on the Todd Snyder website and in the company’s stores. A 50-ml. eau de parfum bottle will retail for $190.

