Todd Snyder, Mark McNairy Partner on Ivy League-skewed Capsule

The Daisy Drop collection will come out on April 28.

A look from Mark McNairy's capsule for Todd Snyder and Champion.

Todd Snyder continues to push the envelope for his longstanding collaboration with Champion, this time teaming with designer Mark McNairy for a limited-edition collection called The Daisy Drop.

The capsule includes 20 styles of varsity jackets, cardigan sweaters, archival-inspired sweats and graphic Ts in mesh nylon and other materials as well as a sweatshirt cardigan and a vintage-inspired varsity jacket in tropical-weight wool from Italy’s Tollegno mill.

The collection was inspired by ideas that pushed the envelope of Ivy League dressing — hallmarks of McNairy’s New Amsterdam collection. Over the course of his career McNairy has also designed for Woolrich Woolen Mills, J. Press and Pharrell Williams. He was an early proponent of mixing tailoring and casualwear and promoted that through his 2016 book: F**k Ivy: **and Everything Else.

The line has an irreverent Ivy League sensibility.

“In the ’90s, I was traveling to Japan a lot, and my first stop was always this Champion store in Tokyo,” McNairy said. “They sold vintage styles that would make me lose my mind, and I started collecting these cool, unique items, some of which inspired this collection.”

Snyder said that he and McNairy established a friendship when they were both just starting out as designers. “We were in the same class of GQ’s Best New Designers, and I’ve long admired his irreverent POV and bad boy attitude,” Snyder said, pointing to “F**K Off” inscribed on the sole of his brand’s leather shoes.

The collection launches Thursday at 11 a.m. EST and will be sold on the Todd Snyder e-commerce site as well as at his New York City Tribeca location, Todd Snyder at The Liquor Store.

