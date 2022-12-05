×
Todd Snyder Offers Modern Take on Classic NBA Silhouettes

This the first collaboration between the designer and the sports league.

Todd Snyder x NBA Curtsied Collection.
The Todd Snyder x NBA Curtsied Collection. courtesy

Todd Snyder continues to be the king of the collaboration, and on Thursday, he extends his reach into the basketball arena through a new partnership with the NBA.

Snyder has worked with the league on a collection of fan gear for several of the most-popular teams: the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and San Francisco Golden State Warriors.

Called the Todd Snyder x NBA Curtsied Collection, the limited-edition offering puts a fresh take on the teams’ logos on French terry sweatshirts and turtlenecks, cashmere sweaters and leather varsity jackets. 

The line features looks for several teams including the Brooklyn Nets.

“I wanted to create some fan gear that was sophisticated — styles that you could wear to the game and around town,” Snyder said. “The Curtsied Collection is kind of a dream come true because growing up in Iowa, I played basketball every day. When I moved to New York during the ’80s, I fell in love with the Knicks and finally had a hometown pro team. One of my career highlights was winning a design contest when I worked at The Gap to design the jerseys for the Indiana Pacers. To see them play in something you designed…that was something else.”

Among the key items are a varsity jacket that Snyder reworked in Melton wool with leather, raglan sleeves, a quilted satin lining and a leather tab at the cuffs. A cashmere cardigan includes horn buttons and bullion logo on the chest with intarsia stripes at the sleeves.

The line offers team logos on updated classic products such as cardigans.

There is also a sweater in two-tone cashmere with satin lettering on the chest, raglan sleeves and a “Dorito” at the neck, Snyder said, designed to catch sweat and make pullovers easier to take on and off. A crewneck sweatshirt was created in Canada in fleece with striped ribbed trim at the cuffs and hem; a French terry turtleneck, made in the same factory in Canada, has a chenille logo patch across the chest; and a French terry hoodie has a kangaroo pocket, ribbed side panels, a double-layered hood and a chenille chest patch.

The collection will drop on Thursday at 10 a.m. EST on the Todd Snyder retail stores and online. Retail prices include $248 for the hoodie, $258 for the sweatshirt, $268 for the turtleneck, $498 for the sweater, $528 for the cardigan and $1,500 for the varsity jacket.

