Todd Snyder’s collaboration with L.L. Bean — the From Away Collection — is launching Friday, but while that collection offers the designer’s take on some of the outdoor brand’s signature pieces, Snyder didn’t stop there. He will also drop a special capsule of one-of-a-kind vintage L.L. Bean pieces through a partnership with Wooden Sleepers, a leading vintage dealer.

The capsule of field coats, flannel and chamois shirts, Norwegian sweaters and rugby shirts are all artifacts from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties will be available starting Wednesday only at Snyder’s Liquor Store shop in Tribeca as well as through his private client team. Some highlights include a Maine Guide Jacket, a Baxter State Parka, and one of the first puffer vests from the Seventies known as the Trail Model Vest.

“When I was in the archive at L.L. Bean doing research, there were so many pieces that I wanted to take home with me to share with our customers as a way to wet their whistles for the From Away collection,“ Snyder said. “So, I reached out to Brian at Wooden Sleepers because he has a great eye for finding quality vintage pieces known as ‘cherries.’ I had gotten to know Brian after shopping his site.”