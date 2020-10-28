Todd Snyder’s collaboration with L.L. Bean — the From Away Collection — is launching Friday, but while that collection offers the designer’s take on some of the outdoor brand’s signature pieces, Snyder didn’t stop there. He will also drop a special capsule of one-of-a-kind vintage L.L. Bean pieces through a partnership with Wooden Sleepers, a leading vintage dealer.
The capsule of field coats, flannel and chamois shirts, Norwegian sweaters and rugby shirts are all artifacts from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties will be available starting Wednesday only at Snyder’s Liquor Store shop in Tribeca as well as through his private client team. Some highlights include a Maine Guide Jacket, a Baxter State Parka, and one of the first puffer vests from the Seventies known as the Trail Model Vest.
“When I was in the archive at L.L. Bean doing research, there were so many pieces that I wanted to take home with me to share with our customers as a way to wet their whistles for the From Away collection,“ Snyder said. “So, I reached out to Brian at Wooden Sleepers because he has a great eye for finding quality vintage pieces known as ‘cherries.’ I had gotten to know Brian after shopping his site.”
Brian Davis founded Wooden Sleepers in 2010 and focuses on vintage military, outdoor, workwear and traditional Ivy League apparel and accessories. The name is slang for a railroad tie.
“Todd has a deep appreciation for vintage men’s wear from storied American brands — much like myself,” Davis said. “A Wooden Sleepers x Todd Snyder partnership felt as comfortable as an old chamois shirt. There is an excitement and wave of nostalgia connected to vintage Bean pieces — either from a childhood memory or a parent or grandparent wearing a certain piece.”
Snyder has partnered with a number of different brands since launching his own brand in 2011 including Champion, Timex, New Balance and others. His fall collection, which was shown at New York Fashion Week before the start of the pandemic, was influenced by the Maine outfitter and included the L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder collection, which was a first for the outdoor brand and Snyder’s largest collaboration to date. The collection will be available at select L.L. Bean stores and online as well as through the Todd Snyder e-commerce site and at this stores beginning on Oct. 30.