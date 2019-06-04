Todd Snyder has found his next partner.

The designer, who has collaborated with brands such as Champion, Timex and New Era, has now teamed with Reyn Spooner, a Hawaiian heritage brand founded in 1956, on his latest limited-edition offering.

When he was working on his spring 2019 collection, Snyder looked to his large Reyn Spooner personal archive and then reached out to his friend, Reyn Spooner creative director Doug Burkman, to incorporate archival fabrics and original prints into the runway show for that season.

Now the two companies have created a Reyn Spooner x Todd Snyder limited-edition capsule that offers five Reyn Spooner printed fabrics in new silhouettes of suits, shirts, shorts, hats and totes. They will launch at the designer’s flagship in the Flatiron District on Tuesday and his e-commerce site on Wednesday.

“I have been an avid collector of vintage since working at Ralph Lauren in the Nineties and Reyn Spooner is the best for printed aloha shirts dating back to the Sixties,” Snyder said. “I have a few gems that I’m showcasing for the launch in June. Reyn Spooner is the original in their space and I have been feeling the return of printed aloha shirts for the past few seasons. I wanted to do something authentic, so I decided to go to the source. Like most of my collaborations, I like to work with partners who invented the originals; also, the brand was started by a tailor in Hawaii. That really topped it off.”

To promote the launch, Snyder traveled to Chicago to shoot award-winning mixologist Kevin Beary of Three Dots and a Dash, a tropical tiki bar and craft cocktail destination, wearing the Reyn Spooner x Todd Snyder collection. Beary is the 2017 Mai Tai World Champion.