Todd Snyder is a loyal friend.

First, he brought the former GQ editor Jim Moore on board to act as a stylist for his spring runway show and editorial campaigns. Now, he’s tapped Frank Muytjens, a longtime friend and one-time colleague at J. Crew, to be the first person featured in the new “Curated by” segment of his popular catalogue.

“Frank is such a huge talent and we were really close friends when we worked together at J. Crew,” Snyder said.

So it was a no-brainer when he came up for the idea for a series of creative types to curate their favorite pieces in his catalogue, that he would turn to Muytjens to kick it off. In mid-2017, Muytjens was among the casualties in J. Crew’s ongoing restructuring. Then this August, Muytjens revealed that he had partnered with artist and entrepreneur Scott Edward Cole to open a luxury bed-and-breakfast inn in the Berkshires called the Inn at Kenmore Hall.

“I wanted to partner with people who inspire me and ask them to tell me what inspires them,” he said. “The theme of this catalogue is ‘Upstate State of Mind’ so Frank was perfect for it. Plus, we probably have a very similar audience and aesthetic, so he was a great one to kick off with.”

In addition to a Q&A between Snyder and Muytjens that talks about Kenmore Hall, his take on the correlation between men’s wear and interior design, and his personal style — a denim shirt and jeans — the feature also showcases some of Muytjens’ favorite things including worn-in jeans, boots, cozy sweaters and a beanie.

Snyder is now printing five catalogues a year, which he said help him connect more intimately with not only his existing customers but new customers as well. He said future “Curated by” subjects will include people in music, food and other creative fields.

But he hinted that reconnecting with Muytjens may be the precursor to something bigger down the road: “This could lead to us doing something together someday,” Snyder said.