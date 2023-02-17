Tod’s and Lamborghini Are Collaborating

FAST AND FURIOUS: Tod’s and Automobili Lamborghini are stepping on the gas together, endorsing the contemporary Italian lifestyle.

The Italian luxury brand and the car maker are partnering on a co-branded collection of leather goods, apparel, footwear and other accessories.

A date for its drop and other details are being kept under wraps, although a teaser video shows a range of footwear styles likely part of the collection.

They include chunky-soled sneakers and a neat all-white trainer, as well as Tod’s signature Gommino loafer rendered in a chunkier version with a rigid heel in contrasting colors.

“Lamborghini represents the highest expression of design and technical integrity in the automotive industry,” said Diego della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer of Tod’s Group. “The attention to detail, the constant research and innovation are key values for both brands, and truly represent Italian style,” he added.

The move is seen as furthering the luxury positioning of the Tod’s brand and tapping into high-end consumers’ penchant for tie-ups. It also restates the Tod’s Group commitment to invest in and nurture all brands under its umbrella, which include Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier in addition to the flagship Tod’s label.

“Tod’s was founded at the beginning of last century by a passionate and visionary artisan. About 50 years later, Ferruccio Lamborghini made his dream come true and founded a company moved by the same passion and vision, with a relentless commitment to research and innovation,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “We are proud of this collaboration that boasts an undisputed Italian touch.”

Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of Tod’s Group and Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. Alfonso Catalano/Courtesy of Tod’s

This is not the first time the brand has toyed with the world of mobility. Last year it dropped a limited-edition, 70-piece bicycle developed with Italian bike manufacturer Colnago.

Through its Tod’s Factory, the creative laboratory launched in 2018 with the goal of creating unconventional projects with designers and artists from the world of luxury and design, the brand has recently unveiled a three-pronged collaboration with Moncler and Palm Angels. It followed tie-ups with Alessandro Dell’Acqua, followed by Alber Elbaz, Maiko Kurogouchi, the designer behind the Japanese label Mame Kurogouchi, and Hender Scheme, by Japanese designer Ryo Kashiwazaki.